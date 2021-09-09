Spar Nord Offers DKK 10.35 per Share, as Expected, in Mandatory Takeover Bid for DAB
(PLX AI) – Spar Nord submits mandatory takeover bid for the shares of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S.The offer price is DKK 10.35 per share, which corresponds to the highest price per share that Spar Nord has paid per share within the last six months …
- The offer price is DKK 10.35 per share, which corresponds to the highest price per share that Spar Nord has paid per share within the last six months prior to the approval of the offer document for DAB
- Spar Nord currently holds 36.67% of DAB, which made the takeover bid mandatory
- Offer period runs through Oct. 11
