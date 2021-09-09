Spar Nord Offers DKK 10.35 per Share, as Expected, in Mandatory Takeover Bid for DAB Autor: PLX AI | 09.09.2021, 08:40 | 37 | 0 | 0 09.09.2021, 08:40 | (PLX AI) – Spar Nord submits mandatory takeover bid for the shares of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S.The offer price is DKK 10.35 per share, which corresponds to the highest price per share that Spar Nord has paid per share within the last six months … (PLX AI) – Spar Nord submits mandatory takeover bid for the shares of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S.The offer price is DKK 10.35 per share, which corresponds to the highest price per share that Spar Nord has paid per share within the last six months … (PLX AI) – Spar Nord submits mandatory takeover bid for the shares of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S.

The offer price is DKK 10.35 per share, which corresponds to the highest price per share that Spar Nord has paid per share within the last six months prior to the approval of the offer document for DAB

Spar Nord currently holds 36.67% of DAB, which made the takeover bid mandatory

Offer period runs through Oct. 11



