Spar Nord Offers DKK 10.35 per Share, as Expected, in Mandatory Takeover Bid for DAB

Autor: PLX AI
09.09.2021, 08:40  |  37   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Spar Nord submits mandatory takeover bid for the shares of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S.The offer price is DKK 10.35 per share, which corresponds to the highest price per share that Spar Nord has paid per share within the last six months …

