Aareal Bank provides refinancing for Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg hotel

Wiesbaden, 9 September 2021 - Aareal Bank announces the closing of a financing agreement in the form of a senior loan to the owner of the Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg hotel. The borrower is Hoche Eight SAS, an investment vehicle held by a consortium of Asian investors. The funding is in the upper double-digit million EUR range. The consortium acquired the hotel in 2016.

Located in the heart of Paris between the Place de la Concorde, the Champs-Élysées and the elegant Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, the Sofitel Paris le Faubourg, a 148-room-and-suite hotel, embodies the city of Paris. The 18th century mansion in the 8th arrondissement of the French capital is a prestigious, five-star luxury hotel managed by Accor, the largest hotel operator in Europe.

Bettina Graef-Parker, Managing Director - Special Property Finance of Aareal Bank, stated: "Paris is one of the most sought-after destinations by international travellers and hotel investors alike. The Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg is renowned as one of the top hotels not only in the French capital but in the whole country. We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to refinance this top asset with experienced real estate investors."

A representative of Hoche Eight SAS added: "We were impressed by the professional handling of the transaction by Aareal Bank. The team convinced us with its competence in the hospitality sector as well as its local expertise in Paris."

Hoche Eight SAS was advised by Stephenson Harwood AARPI, PwC Société d'Avocats and Workman Turnbull. Aareal Bank was advised by De Pardieu Brocas Maffei on legal matters and HVS on valuation.

A photo for editorial use can be downloaded here.

Contacts:
Hans Feiner
Phone: +49 611 348 3025
hans.feiner@aareal-bank.com

Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com


Aareal Bank Group
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's SDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's business segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital Solutions, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner - combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking. Its subsidiary Aareon, the leading supplier of ERP software and digital solutions for the European property sector and their partners, represents the third business segment. Aareon offers reliable, pioneering solutions in the fields of consulting, software and services to optimise IT-supported business processes, and to extend business models. The Aareon Smart World digital platform links businesses from the housing industry and related sectors with customers, staff and business partners, as well as connecting technical devices in apartments and buildings.

