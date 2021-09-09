checkAd

SITA Takes Decisive Steps To Reduce Carbon Emissions To Become A Certified Carbonneutral Company

The achievement is a year ahead of the organization's original target

GENEVA, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SITA, the world's leading IT provider for the air transport industry, announced it has achieved CarbonNeutral company certification. This major milestone – realized a full year ahead of SITA's original target of 2022 – resulted from decisive actions to significantly reduce emissions associated with its business operations in 2020.

SITA has reduced its overall emissions of greenhouse gases by 48% between 2019 and 2020. SITA's UN recognized carbon neutrality Planet+ program has been key to lowering the company's emissions with initiatives designed to create sustainable and energy-efficient workplaces and reduce internal business travel.

SITA also compensates 100% of any carbon emissions that it has been unable to reduce or eliminate by financing projects that help cut and negate existing and future carbon emissions while supporting multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These offsetting projects include supporting reforestation and protecting biodiversity.

SITA's journey to achieving carbon neutrality and formal accreditation has involved working with several independent expert environmental bodies. To develop a credible carbon neutral program, the organization has followed The CarbonNeutral Protocol's rigorous framework, which is managed by Natural Capital Partners, the leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance. Working with independent emissions assessor RSK Group, a comprehensive review of emissions relating to operations and business travel was undertaken to calculate SITA's carbon footprint. In 2020, this was extended to include many more indirect emissions generated from activities such as homeworking, which was commonplace for SITA employees during the pandemic. The decrease in SITA's carbon footprint reflects its actions since 2018 to reduce, eliminate and offset its emissions to achieve certification.

Following the organization's carbon neutrality achievement, the company is firmly committed to further decrease emissions and achieve its challenging reduction targets for the years to come. In parallel, SITA is turning its attention to developing new technology to help its customers and the wider aviation industry reduce its carbon footprint. This work is predominately focused on streamlining aircraft operations and reducing fuel burn, with a clear and measurable reduction in carbon emissions.

The company's recent acquisition of Safety Line was designed to strengthen the organization's portfolio to help drive greater operational efficiencies around fuel consumption and limiting aircraft CO2 emissions at key flight stages.

Barbara Dalibard, CEO of SITA, said: "We are delighted to have achieved our carbon neutral goal as part of our ongoing sustainability journey. I want to thank our employees who have been critical in reaching this ambitious milestone, one year ahead of our original deadline.  Being a trusted partner to the air transport industry, we are firmly committed to helping aviation reduce its emissions and achieve its carbon reduction objectives."

Resources

SITA's carbon neutrality is summarized in this short video.

SITA's latest CSR report is available here.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 18,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 60% of the air transport community's data exchange.

SITA is a certified CarbonNeutral company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol - the leading global standard for carbon neutral programs. We are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions for all our operations through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies at the airport.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero




