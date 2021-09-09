DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Contract Gerresheimer AG: Continuity on the Management Board: Gerresheimer extends contract with CFO Dr. Bernd Metzner ahead of schedule by a further five years 09.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Duesseldorf, September 9, 2021 - At its most recent meeting, the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG prematurely extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Dr. Bernd Metzner (50) by a further five years until May 2027. The move is a strong sign of continuity and reliability on the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG. Together, the three Management Board members Dietmar Siemssen, Dr. Bernd Metzner and Dr. Lukas Burkhardt will continue to drive forward the formula G strategy, which calls for Gerresheimer's transformation into a growth company as an innovation leader and solution provider.

Dr. Bernd Metzner has already been Chief Financial Officer of Gerresheimer AG since May 2019. His contract runs until May 2027, meaning that all three Management Board members have now extended their contracts by five years.

"We have initiated a transformation together in recent years, marking the start of an exciting journey toward sustainable, profitable growth. I look forward to continuing to successfully shape the future of our Gerresheimer together with my Management Board colleagues and the entire Gerresheimer team. At the same time, I would like to thank our Supervisory Board for its trust," says Dr. Bernd Metzner.

"It is clear to us that Dr. Bernd Metzner is the ideal CFO for our company. With his long-standing expertise, he will continue to make a significant contribution to achieving our ambitious growth targets sustainably," says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We are all looking forward to continuing to work together."

Press contact

Jens Kürten

Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing

T +49 211 6181-250

jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com

Investor Relations contact

Carolin Nadilo

Corporate Director Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181-220

carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com