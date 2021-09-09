checkAd

DGAP-News Gerresheimer AG: Continuity on the Management Board: Gerresheimer extends contract with CFO Dr. Bernd Metzner ahead of schedule by a further five years

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.09.2021, 09:00  |  17   |   |   

DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Contract
Gerresheimer AG: Continuity on the Management Board: Gerresheimer extends contract with CFO Dr. Bernd Metzner ahead of schedule by a further five years

09.09.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Continuity on the Management Board: Gerresheimer extends contract with CFO
Dr. Bernd Metzner ahead of schedule by a further five years

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gerresheimer AG!
Long
Basispreis 85,57€
Hebel 14,08
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 98,97€
Hebel 11,74
Ask 0,86
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Duesseldorf, September 9, 2021 - At its most recent meeting, the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG prematurely extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Dr. Bernd Metzner (50) by a further five years until May 2027. The move is a strong sign of continuity and reliability on the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG. Together, the three Management Board members Dietmar Siemssen, Dr. Bernd Metzner and Dr. Lukas Burkhardt will continue to drive forward the formula G strategy, which calls for Gerresheimer's transformation into a growth company as an innovation leader and solution provider.

Dr. Bernd Metzner has already been Chief Financial Officer of Gerresheimer AG since May 2019. His contract runs until May 2027, meaning that all three Management Board members have now extended their contracts by five years.

"We have initiated a transformation together in recent years, marking the start of an exciting journey toward sustainable, profitable growth. I look forward to continuing to successfully shape the future of our Gerresheimer together with my Management Board colleagues and the entire Gerresheimer team. At the same time, I would like to thank our Supervisory Board for its trust," says Dr. Bernd Metzner.

"It is clear to us that Dr. Bernd Metzner is the ideal CFO for our company. With his long-standing expertise, he will continue to make a significant contribution to achieving our ambitious growth targets sustainably," says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We are all looking forward to continuing to work together."

Press contact
Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
T +49 211 6181-250
jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com

Investor Relations contact
Carolin Nadilo
Corporate Director Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-220
carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

Seite 1 von 3
Gerresheimer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Gerresheimer ist solide
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Gerresheimer AG: Continuity on the Management Board: Gerresheimer extends contract with CFO Dr. Bernd Metzner ahead of schedule by a further five years DGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Contract Gerresheimer AG: Continuity on the Management Board: Gerresheimer extends contract with CFO Dr. Bernd Metzner ahead of schedule by a further five years 09.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt: In die Falle getappt...
DGAP-Adhoc: mVISE AG veräußert Tochtergesellschaft elastic.io GmbH an die Cogia AG
DGAP-News: BUCHBERGER Gruppe launcht neuen Webshop
DGAP-Adhoc: HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG: Konkretisierte Prognoseanpassung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt größten Auftrag für EFOY Brennstoffzellen seit Unternehmensbestehen - ...
DECALIA strengthens its investment team with the arrival of Alexander Roose & Quirien Lemey
DGAP-News: Diaccurate erwirbt von Merck eine in ihrer Klasse einzigartige, zielgerichtete Krebstherapie im ...
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:02 UhrOTS: Gerresheimer AG / Kontinuität im Vorstand: Gerresheimer verlängert ...
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09:00 UhrDGAP-News: Gerresheimer AG: Kontinuität im Vorstand: Gerresheimer verlängert Vertrag mit Finanzvorstand Dr. Bernd Metzner vorzeitig um weitere fünf Jahre
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft GERRESHEIMER AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen