DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results UniDevice AG: Increase in profit forecast from EUR 3.84 million to more than EUR 4.00 million (news with additional features) 09.09.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UniDevice AG: Increase in profit forecast from EUR 3.84 million

to more than EUR 4.00 million

- Strong profit growth leads to increase in profit forecast for year 2021

Schönefeld, September 09, 2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces

that the profit for the period in the first eight months of the financial year was higher than forecast and the profit forecast should therefore be raised from EUR 3.84 million to more than EUR 4.00 million for the complete year 2021.

