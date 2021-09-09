DGAP-News UniDevice AG: Increase in profit forecast from EUR 3.84 million to more than EUR 4.00 million
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Investor News, September 09, 2021
UniDevice AG: Increase in profit forecast from EUR 3.84 million
to more than EUR 4.00 million
- Strong profit growth leads to increase in profit forecast for year 2021
Schönefeld, September 09, 2021 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces
that the profit for the period in the first eight months of the financial year was higher than forecast and the profit forecast should therefore be raised from EUR 3.84 million to more than EUR 4.00 million for the complete year 2021.
