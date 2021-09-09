checkAd

Metallica Metals Commences 4,000 Metre Drilling Program On Its Starr Gold-Silver Project, Thunder Bay Mining District

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallica Metals Corp. (CSE:MM) (OTC:MTALF) (FWB:SY7P) (the “Company” or “Metallica Metals”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 4,000 metre diamond drilling program on its Starr Gold-Silver Project (“Starr” or the “Project”) located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The Project, which the Company has the right to earn up to a 100% interest from Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX), covers a large land position (5,991 ha) that includes several high-grade gold and silver occurrences within a 20 km long segment of the southwestern section of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. The Project is accessible year-round by highway and logging roads and is located in close proximity to the Moss Lake gold deposit owned by Goldshore Resources Inc. and the Huronian Gold Property owned by Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of Metallic Metals’ Starr gold-silver project with respect to adjacent properties including the Moss Lake gold deposit (sources: 2013 NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA for the Moss Lake Project and Kesselrun Resources October 7, 2020 news release)
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12edf6f5-bc01-4a5b ...

Please note: The adjacent Moss Lake gold deposit hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 39,797,000 tonnes grading 1.1 g/t Au for 1,377,300 contained ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 50,364,000 tonnes grading 1.1 g/t Au for 1,751,600 contained ounces of gold, and is currently under care and maintenance (source: NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA for the Moss Lake Project with an effective date of May 31, 2013 and filed on SEDAR under Moss Lake Gold Mines Ltd., now Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.). Readers are cautioned that mineralization and mineral resource estimates on adjacent and/or nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Starr Project (please refer to additional cautionary statements below).

Paul Ténière, CEO and Director of Metallica Metals commented, “We are very excited to commence our first diamond drilling program at Starr. Our geological team have developed high priority targets at Starr based on our recent airborne geophysical survey results and within areas that have historically been known to host high grade gold and/or silver mineralization. The Shebandowan Greenstone Belt is emerging as a significant gold district with our neighbours Goldshore Resources recently launching a 100,000 m drilling program on the nearby Moss Lake gold deposit. We look forward to testing our drill targets and will keep the market up to date on our exploration activities over the coming weeks.

