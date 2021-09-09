checkAd

TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry Expo NACS Show 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 09:05  |  21   |   |   

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it will be an exhibitor at the 2021 NACS Show held in Chicago, Illinois from Wednesday, October 6, 2021 through Friday, October 8, 2021, where approximately 1,200 vendors in the convenience category welcome an average of 23,000 attendees from more than 70 countries1. The NACS Show is operated by the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing (formerly known as the National Association of Convenience Stores, abbreviated as “NACS”), a trade association established in 1961 currently focused on industry-related issues such as labour and healthcare benefits, menu labelling compliance, payment card “swipe fees”, and tobacco retailing regulations2. Other exhibitors at next month’s event include household names in food and beverage (e.g., General Mills, Campbell’s, the Coca-Cola Company), incumbent retail technology providers (e.g., NCR Corporation, Verifone), and foodservice (e.g., ICEE, BUNN). In addition to major U.S. tobacco distributor Eby-Brown, many “Big Tobacco” firms are also exhibitors at the 2021 NACS Show in Chicago to include Altria, Japan Tobacco International (“JTI”), ITG Brands, and R.J. Reynolds. TAAT has realized considerable success from its trade show exhibits to date, having closed 68 new initial purchase orders following its first trade shows in July as announced in an August 6, 2021 press release.

The first NACS Show event was held in 1993 in San Francisco with 11,900 attendees in a space of 171,000 square feet, and has since grown considerably with consistent attendance in excess of 23,000 in spaces of well over 400,000 square feet in recent years3. Each year, the NACS Show rotates between Chicago, Las Vegas, and Atlanta. In addition to its floor of exhibitions, the NACS Show also consists of workshops, education sessions, and panel discussions. The Company will be exhibiting TAAT in an “island” booth configuration of approximately 400 square feet (37.16 square metres), located across from the AriZona Beverage Company space. Smokers aged 21+ in attendance at the 2021 NACS Show will have the opportunity to try TAAT at the event in designated outdoor smoking areas for sampling products1.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry Expo NACS Show 2021 LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it will be an exhibitor at the 2021 NACS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Topline Data in Patient-derived iPSC Study Evaluating ...
Plus Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Sandfire Resources America Announces US$12 Million Bridge Loan Agreement
Recro and BioCorRx Expand Development and Manufacturing Relationship to Support BICX104, an ...
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
Immunocore Announces UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Accepts ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...