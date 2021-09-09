TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry Expo NACS Show 2021

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it will be an exhibitor at the 2021 NACS Show held in Chicago, Illinois from Wednesday, October 6, 2021 through Friday, October 8, 2021, where approximately 1,200 vendors in the convenience category welcome an average of 23,000 attendees from more than 70 countries1. The NACS Show is operated by the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing (formerly known as the National Association of Convenience Stores, abbreviated as “NACS”), a trade association established in 1961 currently focused on industry-related issues such as labour and healthcare benefits, menu labelling compliance, payment card “swipe fees”, and tobacco retailing regulations2. Other exhibitors at next month’s event include household names in food and beverage (e.g., General Mills, Campbell’s, the Coca-Cola Company), incumbent retail technology providers (e.g., NCR Corporation, Verifone), and foodservice (e.g., ICEE, BUNN). In addition to major U.S. tobacco distributor Eby-Brown, many “Big Tobacco” firms are also exhibitors at the 2021 NACS Show in Chicago to include Altria, Japan Tobacco International (“JTI”), ITG Brands, and R.J. Reynolds. TAAT has realized considerable success from its trade show exhibits to date, having closed 68 new initial purchase orders following its first trade shows in July as announced in an August 6, 2021 press release.



The first NACS Show event was held in 1993 in San Francisco with 11,900 attendees in a space of 171,000 square feet, and has since grown considerably with consistent attendance in excess of 23,000 in spaces of well over 400,000 square feet in recent years3. Each year, the NACS Show rotates between Chicago, Las Vegas, and Atlanta. In addition to its floor of exhibitions, the NACS Show also consists of workshops, education sessions, and panel discussions. The Company will be exhibiting TAAT in an “island” booth configuration of approximately 400 square feet (37.16 square metres), located across from the AriZona Beverage Company space. Smokers aged 21+ in attendance at the 2021 NACS Show will have the opportunity to try TAAT at the event in designated outdoor smoking areas for sampling products1.