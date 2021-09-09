checkAd

Clas Ohlson Rebounds from Yesterday's Losses as Analysts Reiterate Buy Ratings

  • (PLX AI) – Clas Ohlson shares rose more than 2% in early trading, recouping some of yesterday's losses as several analysts reiterated buy recommendations on the stock.
  • Investors are worried about the coming impact from higher container rates on the gross margin, but price increases should offset most of it and FX rates ought to be supportive in the coming quarters, Nordea said, keeping a buy rating with price target SEK 120
  • The near-term risk has increased, but the balance sheet, the upcoming dividend of SEK6.25 and the low valuation should limit the downside risk, Carnegie said
  • Fewer restrictions in Sweden from late September should ultimately lead to better growth, SEB said, keeping a buy rating with price target SEK 110
  • Higher cost inflation in the supply chain is a manageable near-term uncertainty: SEB
  • Don't expect a significant impact on profitability from rising shipping costs, Kepler Cheuvreux said
  • Higher prices for consumers should mitigate the effect, and the share is now more attractive after the surprisingly weak reaction yesterday, Kepler said, reiterating a buy recommendation with price target SEK 110


