Gulf Data International & FaceTec Sign A Collaboration Agreement with Digital Dubai

As a government entity leading the city's digital transformation, Digital Dubai has been entrusted with four key tasks - accelerate digital transformation of the city through strategic partnerships with governments and private sector entities, increase the Emirate's digital economy contribution to the city's GDP, build and develop digital competencies of national talent, and, maintain and develop Dubai's digital wealth whilst accelerating Dubai's cybersecurity efforts.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Data International (gDi), a leading IT solutions provider and systems integrator in the MENA region and FaceTec, a global leader in 3D face authentication software, signed a collaboration agreement with Digital Dubai to collaborate on Artificial Intelligence applications in biometric face verification technology.

gDi, founded in 1983, is a highly respected technology integrator providing services in the MENA region.

"gDi is proud to have partnered with FaceTec, the global leader in 3D Face Authentication technology," said Omar Atta, CCO of gDi. "FaceTec provides its enhanced security process, which is now becoming a new industry standard in the modern technology sector, to a worldwide list of prestigious clients. Collaborating with FaceTec to bring their solution to this region will finally allow biometric authentication to flourish as it should, ensuring the market will be using the best technologies available to maintain its high-security standards while greatly enhancing the user experience. Digital Dubai is considered a global leader in both technology implementation and citizen satisfaction, and acts as a major pillar in overseeing the constant growth of Dubai. Collaborating with Digital Dubai on such an important solution is truly special as they are one of the globe's spearheads in innovation," continued Atta. "FaceTec's solution will enable some of the great use cases that have been designed to come to life throughout the region, as organizations will finally have the confidence needed in their authentication provider."

To meet the very high standards for this level of user authentication, exceptionally strong and reliable biometric authentication technology is a requirement.

"We are so happy to be working with gDi, such a highly-regarded organization in the MENA region," said Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. "Digital Dubai requires their solutions to consistently demonstrate exceptional performance and value, and we are honored to have been chosen over dozens of other vendors from around the world to be one of their technology partners for the important, forward-thinking undertaking they have planned for the city"