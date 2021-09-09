TRADE SUBJECT TO NOTIFICATION FOR PRIMARY INSIDERS

Kai-Harry Hansen, Head of Risk Management in Bank Norwegian ASA, has on 9 September 2021 accepted the voluntary offer for 7 000 shares in Bank Norwegian ASA at a share price of NOK 105. Remaining balance controlled by Kai-Harry Hansen after a transaction is 2 239 shares. See attachment for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act