TRADE SUBJECT TO NOTIFICATION FOR PRIMARY INSIDERS
Kai-Harry Hansen, Head of Risk Management in Bank Norwegian ASA, has on 9 September 2021 accepted the voluntary offer for 7 000 shares in Bank Norwegian ASA at a share price of NOK 105. Remaining balance controlled by Kai-Harry Hansen after a transaction is 2 239 shares. See attachment for further details.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
