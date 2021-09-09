Handelsbanken Slips After Danske Downgrades to Sell Autor: PLX AI | 09.09.2021, 09:42 | 30 | 0 | 0 09.09.2021, 09:42 | (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares fell nearly 2% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts cut the stock to sell from hold.Handelsbanken return on equity is likely to underperform peers as the bank is relying on net interest income and has subscale … (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares fell nearly 2% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts cut the stock to sell from hold.Handelsbanken return on equity is likely to underperform peers as the bank is relying on net interest income and has subscale … (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares fell nearly 2% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts cut the stock to sell from hold.

Handelsbanken return on equity is likely to underperform peers as the bank is relying on net interest income and has subscale operations outside Sweden, Danske said

Price target SEK 98 is marginally above today's trading of around SEK 96

Handelsbanken should consider selling some of its international operations and distribute the proceeds to shareholders or reinvest it in its Swedish operation, Danske analysts said Svenska Handelsbanken Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



