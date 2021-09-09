checkAd

Handelsbanken Slips After Danske Downgrades to Sell

Autor: PLX AI
09.09.2021, 09:42  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares fell nearly 2% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts cut the stock to sell from hold.Handelsbanken return on equity is likely to underperform peers as the bank is relying on net interest income and has subscale …

  • (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares fell nearly 2% in early trading after Danske Bank analysts cut the stock to sell from hold.
  • Handelsbanken return on equity is likely to underperform peers as the bank is relying on net interest income and has subscale operations outside Sweden, Danske said
  • Price target SEK 98 is marginally above today's trading of around SEK 96
  • Handelsbanken should consider selling some of its international operations and distribute the proceeds to shareholders or reinvest it in its Swedish operation, Danske analysts said
