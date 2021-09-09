Company announcement no 14/2021 - Suspicion of African Swine Fever at “Idavang Ostrov Farm” in Russia

Suspicion of African Swine Fever at “Idavang Ostrov Farm” in Russia



Yesterday afternoon Idavang got information from the state laboratory, that Ostrov Farm potentially have been infected by African Swine Fever (ASF).

After registration of slightly higher mortality in the sow stables (in the Ostrov Farm) the Pskov Regional Veterinarian Laboratory were immediately informed, and routine test where made. The initially test result raise a suspicion of African Swine Fever (ASF).