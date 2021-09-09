SphingoTec's innovative biomarkers to enable personalized medicine in septic organ failure

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency that quickly escalates into multiple organ failure.

SphingoTec's biomarkers for assessing organ function in real-time help guide clinical decision making by providing patient-specific information.

Multiple presentations at the Weimar Sepsis Update in Weimar help push forward the science and practice of precision medicine with diagnosis and biomarker-guided therapy.

- Diagnostics company SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") announces a series of presentations demonstrating the utility of its innovative biomarkers in sepsis, positively impacting diagnostic and treatment decisions for critically ill patients. The new data will be presented at the 10th Weimar Sepsis Update, Germany.In the oral presentation on the "Properties of Proenkephalin in septic acute kidney injury", Dr. med. Christian Nusshag presented the results of a prospective observational study and the performance of kidney function biomarker Proenkephalin (penKid). Measured on top of standard of care, penKid can reliably indicate changes in renal function more dynamically than serum creatinine and can also provide additional diagnostic information on renal function, even when the patient is under renal replacement therapy.In addition to the research presentation, during a lunch symposium, new data will highlight the utility of the biomarkers in clinical routine as well as in biomarker-guided clinical trials in sepsis. In the presentation "Implementing new Biomarkers in Daily Practice: Proenkephalin and bioactive Adrenomedullin in sepsis", Dr. med. Lukas Martin from the Uniklinik RWTH Aachen, shares the insights from the first hospital to have implemented the innovative biomarkers in clinical routine. The regular measurements of the biomarkers penKid and bio-ADM have supported clinicians to improve diagnosis, help earlier risk stratification and optimize the treatment of critically ill patients. Bioactive adrenomedullin (bio-ADM) is a dynamic biomarker delivering real-time information on the endothelial function, one of the most common causes of septic shock. Moreover, increased bio-ADM levels were used as inclusion criteria in the AdrenOSS-2 Phase II trial to identify patients with endothelial dysfunction. In the presentation "Biomarker-guided Approach for the Treatment of Septic Shock - Precision Medicine in the AdrenOSS-2", Prof. Dr. med. Tobias Schürholz from the Uniklinik RWTH Aachen will show a closer look at the steps taken to achieve precision medicine in septic organ failure.