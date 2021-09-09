checkAd

Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its Value Chain

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 10:00  |  35   |   |   

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), Europe’s leading frozen food company, has today announced plans to significantly reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions with approved science-based targets across its operations and supply chain. The targets are consistent with the reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Climate Agreement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005076/en/

In addition to reducing Scope 1 and 2, and Scope 3 emissions in areas such as purchased goods, transportation and distribution by 25% in absolute terms over the next four years; Nomad Foods will also provide vital support to its suppliers, ensuring that the top 75% by emissions, develop their own science-based targets by 2025.

The new targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and build on significant progress already made under Nomad Foods “Eating for the Planet” sustainability strategy which includes timebound commitments on sourcing, nutrition and operations.

- In 2020 Nomad Foods significantly reduced carbon emissions per ton of finished goods by more than 20% and absolute emissions by nearly 11%, despite dramatically increased production volumes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

- In 2020, Nomad Foods became a signatory of the 10x20x30 global initiative to halve food loss and waste in supply chains by 2030. It has already reduced edible food waste per ton of finished goods by 31% compared to a 2015 baseline as well as preventing surplus edible food from being wasted by donating 1.7 million meals to food banks in 2020.

- The company is on track to move to 100% renewable electricity across all factories3 by October 2021.

- In 2021, Nomad Foods demonstrated further commitment to the Company’s sustainability strategy by incorporating KPIs covering sourcing, packaging and GHG emissions into its refinancing structure.

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “Every day, millions of households enjoy products from Birds Eye, Findus, iglo and our other leading brands and we want to ensure that when consumers choose our products it’s a positive choice for them and for the planet. As attention focuses on the COP 26 Climate Change Conference in November, we must all step up to the challenge of delivering a net-zero economy. We are excited that the SBTi has validated our emission reduction targets and as we commit to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign and the UN’s Race to Zero we recognise that we cannot succeed on our own.

Seite 1 von 3
Nomad Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its Value Chain Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), Europe’s leading frozen food company, has today announced plans to significantly reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions with approved science-based targets across its operations and supply chain. The targets are …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
General Mills Provides Business Review and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Late-Breaking Data at the International Headache Society & European Headache Federation Joint ...
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Nomad Foods to Participate in Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on September 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten