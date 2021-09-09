Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its Value Chain

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), Europe’s leading frozen food company, has today announced plans to significantly reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions with approved science-based targets across its operations and supply chain. The targets are consistent with the reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Climate Agreement.

In addition to reducing Scope 1 and 2, and Scope 3 emissions in areas such as purchased goods, transportation and distribution by 25% in absolute terms over the next four years; Nomad Foods will also provide vital support to its suppliers, ensuring that the top 75% by emissions, develop their own science-based targets by 2025.

The new targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and build on significant progress already made under Nomad Foods “Eating for the Planet” sustainability strategy which includes timebound commitments on sourcing, nutrition and operations.

- In 2020 Nomad Foods significantly reduced carbon emissions per ton of finished goods by more than 20% and absolute emissions by nearly 11%, despite dramatically increased production volumes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

- In 2020, Nomad Foods became a signatory of the 10x20x30 global initiative to halve food loss and waste in supply chains by 2030. It has already reduced edible food waste per ton of finished goods by 31% compared to a 2015 baseline as well as preventing surplus edible food from being wasted by donating 1.7 million meals to food banks in 2020.

- The company is on track to move to 100% renewable electricity across all factories3 by October 2021.

- In 2021, Nomad Foods demonstrated further commitment to the Company’s sustainability strategy by incorporating KPIs covering sourcing, packaging and GHG emissions into its refinancing structure.

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods’ Chief Executive Officer, said, “Every day, millions of households enjoy products from Birds Eye, Findus, iglo and our other leading brands and we want to ensure that when consumers choose our products it’s a positive choice for them and for the planet. As attention focuses on the COP 26 Climate Change Conference in November, we must all step up to the challenge of delivering a net-zero economy. We are excited that the SBTi has validated our emission reduction targets and as we commit to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign and the UN’s Race to Zero we recognise that we cannot succeed on our own.