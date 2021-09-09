checkAd

PubMatic Announces the Opening of New Office in Madrid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 10:00  |  14   |   |   

Expansion supports continued growth of digital advertising in Southern Europe and PubMatic’s commitment to providing local market expertise across the globe

MADRID, Spain, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announces the opening of a new office in Madrid as part of the company’s strategic investment in high-growth markets. The Madrid office joins PubMatic’s roster of established EMEA offices including Milan, London, Munich, Hamburg, Stockholm and Amsterdam.

As a global company, PubMatic has always recognised the need to ensure customers are supported by local experts. Following significant growth in the Spanish market, PubMatic has appointed two senior leaders – Miguel Fernandez-Gil, Director, Publisher Development, Southern Europe and MENA, Gadea Rodriguez Fernandez, Associate Director, Advertiser Solutions PubMatic – who will be responsible for ongoing growth and expansion.

“I’m really excited to join the PubMatic team and be part of growing the digital advertising business in the Spanish market,” said Miguel Fernandez-Gil. “I truly believe that the PubMatic team provides world-class service and technology that enables advertisers and publishers to maximise revenue and future proof their businesses as digital enters a new era.”

“Joining PubMatic enables me to continue to evangelise digital marketing and develop new, innovative media and audience products for local buyers,” said Gadea Rodriguez Fernandez. “Some of PubMatic’s biggest strengths are their local publisher and data partners, as well as its innovative approach to audience addressability with the product suite that enables brands and publishers to rethink data-driven advertising while placing consumer privacy and consent at the heart of their strategy.”

Alongside the new hires, PubMatic already works with local partners including Alayans-Media, Vocento Group, and Rich Audience.

About PubMatic   

PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM) delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. With a globally distributed workforce and no corporate headquarters, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide. 

CONTACT: Press contact: emeamarketing@pubmatic.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PubMatic Announces the Opening of New Office in Madrid Expansion supports continued growth of digital advertising in Southern Europe and PubMatic’s commitment to providing local market expertise across the globeMADRID, Spain, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
P2 Gold Intersects 1.15 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 140 Meters at Gabbs
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Topline Data in Patient-derived iPSC Study Evaluating ...
Plus Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Sandfire Resources America Announces US$12 Million Bridge Loan Agreement
Recro and BioCorRx Expand Development and Manufacturing Relationship to Support BICX104, an ...
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
Immunocore Announces UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Accepts ...
AzurRx BioPharma Submits an Investigational New Drug Application for Niclosamide as Treatment for ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...