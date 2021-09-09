checkAd

Bilfinger Gets EUR 15 Million Contract from Glaxo

(PLX AI) – Bilfinger awarded EUR 15 million project & maintenance contract by pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline.Provision of E&I and insulation services at production site in Montrose, Scotland3-year contract to support projects and …

  • (PLX AI) – Bilfinger awarded EUR 15 million project & maintenance contract by pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline.
  • Provision of E&I and insulation services at production site in Montrose, Scotland
  • 3-year contract to support projects and maintenance
  • Over 40 Bilfinger employees daily on-site
