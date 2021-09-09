Merck KGaA Moves Higher as New Targets Are Better Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 09.09.2021, 10:53 | 27 | 0 | 0 09.09.2021, 10:53 | (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA shares rose nearly 2% in morning trading after the drugmaker issued new targets for the next 4 years that were higher than expected.The company aims for group sales of around EUR 25 billion in 2025, above consensus of EUR 24 … (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA shares rose nearly 2% in morning trading after the drugmaker issued new targets for the next 4 years that were higher than expected.The company aims for group sales of around EUR 25 billion in 2025, above consensus of EUR 24 … (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA shares rose nearly 2% in morning trading after the drugmaker issued new targets for the next 4 years that were higher than expected.

The company aims for group sales of around EUR 25 billion in 2025, above consensus of EUR 24 billion

Life Science organic growth targets are 7-10%, above consensus at 6.5%

Healthcare targets mid-single-digit organic sales growth, with consensus at 5.5%

Electronics targets organic growth 3-6%, above consensus of 4%

Recent months have seen a significant re-rating of quality compounders in the EU pharma sector, including Merck KGaA, and momentum may continue, Bank of America said, reiterating a neutral recommendation on the stock



Merck Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Merck Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer