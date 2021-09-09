checkAd

Merck KGaA Moves Higher as New Targets Are Better Than Expected

Autor: PLX AI
09.09.2021, 10:53  |  27   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Merck KGaA shares rose nearly 2% in morning trading after the drugmaker issued new targets for the next 4 years that were higher than expected.The company aims for group sales of around EUR 25 billion in 2025, above consensus of EUR 24 …

  • (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA shares rose nearly 2% in morning trading after the drugmaker issued new targets for the next 4 years that were higher than expected.
  • The company aims for group sales of around EUR 25 billion in 2025, above consensus of EUR 24 billion
  • Life Science organic growth targets are 7-10%, above consensus at 6.5%
  • Healthcare targets mid-single-digit organic sales growth, with consensus at 5.5%
  • Electronics targets organic growth 3-6%, above consensus of 4%
  • Recent months have seen a significant re-rating of quality compounders in the EU pharma sector, including Merck KGaA, and momentum may continue, Bank of America said, reiterating a neutral recommendation on the stock


Merck Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA Moves Higher as New Targets Are Better Than Expected (PLX AI) – Merck KGaA shares rose nearly 2% in morning trading after the drugmaker issued new targets for the next 4 years that were higher than expected.The company aims for group sales of around EUR 25 billion in 2025, above consensus of EUR 24 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bufab Buys Component Solutions Group for USD 26 Million Plus Incentives
OPAP H1 EBITDA, Net Income Top Expectations on Online Growth, Retail Recovery
Bank Norwegian Takeover Condition Fulfilled, Nordax says
Humana Names Rastad New CEO
Merck KGaA Sees Accelerating Growth Through 2025
Stillfront Raises SEK 1 Billion at SEK 63.6 per Share
Assa Abloy Shares Seen Rising 2-3% After HHI Acquisition
Swiss Re Sees Non-Life Insurance Premiums 10% Above Pre-Covid Levels by End of Year
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Vestas Falls More Than 3% After Peer Siemens Gamesa Downgraded at JPMorgan
Ørsted Teams up with ATP, Aarsleff, Bouygues and Van Oord for North Sea Energy Island Bid
Zooplus Confirms in Talks to Be Bought by EQT
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:18 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Wachstumsziele treiben Merck KGaA zurück Richtung Rekord
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:54 UhrUBS stuft MERCK KGAA auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
10:53 UhrROUNDUP: Darmstädter Merck will deutlich mehr in Wachstum investieren
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:29 UhrJPMORGAN stuft MERCK KGAA auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10:07 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax halbiert Minus vor EZB-Sitzung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08:38 UhrMerck will deutlich mehr in Wachstum investieren - Milliarden für Übernahmen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08:06 UhrMerck KGaA Sees Accelerating Growth Through 2025
PLX AI | Analysen
08.09.21WDH/dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21WDH: Merck steigt bei französischer Biotech-Firma ein - Medikament auslizenziert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21ROUNDUP: Chemie- und Pharmabranche plant höhere Forschungsausgaben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten