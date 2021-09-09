Continuity on the Management Board Gerresheimer extends contract with CFO Dr. Bernd Metzner ahead of schedule by a further five years (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 09.09.2021, 11:10 | 34 | 0 |
Duesseldorf (ots) - At its most recent meeting, the Supervisory Board of
Gerresheimer AG prematurely extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Dr.
Bernd Metzner (50) by a further five years until May 2027. The move is a strong
sign of continuity and reliability on the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG.
Together, the three Management Board members Dietmar Siemssen, Dr. Bernd Metzner
and Dr. Lukas Burkhardt will continue to drive forward the formula G strategy,
which calls for Gerresheimer's transformation into a growth company as an
innovation leader and solution provider.
Dr. Bernd Metzner has already been Chief Financial Officer of Gerresheimer AG
since May 2019. His contract runs until May 2027, meaning that all three
Management Board members have now extended their contracts by five years.
Gerresheimer AG prematurely extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Dr.
Bernd Metzner (50) by a further five years until May 2027. The move is a strong
sign of continuity and reliability on the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG.
Together, the three Management Board members Dietmar Siemssen, Dr. Bernd Metzner
and Dr. Lukas Burkhardt will continue to drive forward the formula G strategy,
which calls for Gerresheimer's transformation into a growth company as an
innovation leader and solution provider.
Dr. Bernd Metzner has already been Chief Financial Officer of Gerresheimer AG
since May 2019. His contract runs until May 2027, meaning that all three
Management Board members have now extended their contracts by five years.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gerresheimer AG!
Long
Basispreis 85,57€
Hebel 14,08
Ask 0,60
Short
Basispreis 98,96€
Hebel 11,38
Ask 0,79
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
"We have initiated a transformation together in recent years, marking the start
of an exciting journey toward sustainable, profitable growth. I look forward to
continuing to successfully shape the future of our Gerresheimer together with my
Management Board colleagues and the entire Gerresheimer team. At the same time,
I would like to thank our Supervisory Board for its trust," says Dr. Bernd
Metzner.
"It is clear to us that Dr. Bernd Metzner is the ideal CFO for our company. With
his long-standing expertise, he will continue to make a significant contribution
to achieving our ambitious growth targets sustainably," says Dietmar Siemssen,
CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We are all looking forward to continuing to work
together."
Contact:
Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
Phone +49 211 6181-250
Telefax +49 211 6181-241
mailto:jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5015440
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
Gerresheimer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
of an exciting journey toward sustainable, profitable growth. I look forward to
continuing to successfully shape the future of our Gerresheimer together with my
Management Board colleagues and the entire Gerresheimer team. At the same time,
I would like to thank our Supervisory Board for its trust," says Dr. Bernd
Metzner.
"It is clear to us that Dr. Bernd Metzner is the ideal CFO for our company. With
his long-standing expertise, he will continue to make a significant contribution
to achieving our ambitious growth targets sustainably," says Dietmar Siemssen,
CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We are all looking forward to continuing to work
together."
Contact:
Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
Phone +49 211 6181-250
Telefax +49 211 6181-241
mailto:jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5015440
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
Gerresheimer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Gerresheimer ist solide
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0