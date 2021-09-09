Duesseldorf (ots) - At its most recent meeting, the Supervisory Board of

Gerresheimer AG prematurely extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Dr.

Bernd Metzner (50) by a further five years until May 2027. The move is a strong

sign of continuity and reliability on the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG.

Together, the three Management Board members Dietmar Siemssen, Dr. Bernd Metzner

and Dr. Lukas Burkhardt will continue to drive forward the formula G strategy,

which calls for Gerresheimer's transformation into a growth company as an

innovation leader and solution provider.



Dr. Bernd Metzner has already been Chief Financial Officer of Gerresheimer AG

since May 2019. His contract runs until May 2027, meaning that all three

Management Board members have now extended their contracts by five years.





Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gerresheimer AG! Werbung Long Long Basispreis 85,57€ Hebel 14,08 Ask 0,60 Zum Produkt Short Short Basispreis 98,96€ Hebel 11,38 Ask 0,79 Zum Produkt Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.