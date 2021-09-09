checkAd

Statkraft signs new, extended power contract with Boliden in Norway

(Oslo/Odda, 09.09.2021) Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy and Swedish metals company Boliden has signed a new, extended power contract securing competitive power to the company’s smelter in Odda, Norway. The contract includes deliveries of 1.6 TWh/year with a duration of 15 years from the upgraded smelter starts operations in 2024.

Boliden is investing heavily in Norway and recently made an investment decision to increase the smelting capacity in Odda from the current 200,000 to 350,000 tonnes per year. The expansion and upgrade of the plant constitutes one of the largest onshore investments in Norway in many years and increases the annual power demand by 700 GWh.

“The power agreement forms the basis for producing the world's most climate-efficient zinc in Odda. The expansion of the business that we are now starting, is an important investment in the future both for us and society as a whole,” says Mats Gustavsson, energy director at Boliden.

“We are proud to secure the power supply to an upgraded and expanded smelter in Odda. The agreement is another example of renewals and extensions of long-term power contracts to Norwegian industry, confirming Statkraft's position as the main supplier of electricity to power-intensive industry in Norway,” says Statkraft’s Executive Vice President for Marketing and IT, Hallvard Granheim.

About Statkraft
Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 4,600 employees in 18 countries.

About Boliden
Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:
Lars Magnus Günther, press spokesperson, Statkraft AS
Tel.: 0047 91 24 16 36
E-mail: lars.gunther@statkraft.com

Klas Nilsson, Communications Director, Boliden
Tel.: 0046 70 453 65 88
E-mail: klas.nilsson@boliden.com





