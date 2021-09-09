Sugarbud Expands Product Portfolio In British Columbia

Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 are both very unique high-potency, high-terpene phenotypes with a total THC range of between 19 to 26 percent and terpene profiles between 2 to 5 percent.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT,) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company’s product portfolio in British Columbia with the launch of two of its most popular craft cannabis strains, Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 .

"We are delighted to be expanding our existing product portfolio in British Columbia with these very unique and exciting strains," stated Sugarbud's CEO, John Kondrosky. "In addition to providing B.C. consumers with the potency profiles they are asking for, Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 remain fine examples of our commitment to consumer satisfaction and the house style and approach that has come to define the Sugarbud Craft Cannabis brand - dense sugary buds, exceptional terpene forward aromas and smooth flavors," concluded Mr. Kondrosky.

The Company expects both Mule Fuel and Krypto Chronic #2 3.5g Dried Flower to be available for purchase online at BCCannabisStores.com, government-run BC Cannabis Stores and private retailers throughout B.C. in early Q4, 2021.

The British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch is responsible for the wholesale distribution of non-medical cannabis to private retailers and is the public retailer of non-medical cannabis throughout the province, under the brand BC Cannabis Stores.

Learn more about The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection here.

About Sugarbud

"Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era"

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.