Huize Holding Limited Reports First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

First Half 2021 Highlights

  • Gross Written Premiums (“GWP”) facilitated on our platform increased by 72.7% to RMB2.06 billion (US$319.1 million) from RMB1.19 billion in the first half of 2020. Of the total GWP facilitated, first year premiums (“FYP”) accounted for RMB1.19 billion (57.9%) and renewal premiums accounted for RMB868.8 million (42.1%).
  • Operating revenue increased by 97.1% to RMB953.6 million (US$147.7 million), from RMB483.7 million in the first half of 2020.
  • Cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to approximately 7.2 million, and cumulative number of insured clients reached approximately 60.3 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • We cooperated with 88 insurer partners, including 54 life and health insurance companies, and 34 property & casualty insurance companies as of June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • GWP facilitated on our platform increased by 12.1% to RMB668.0 million (US$103.5 million) from RMB596.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Operating revenue decreased by 7.0% to RMB218.6 million (US$33.9 million) from RMB235.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

CEO comments

“We are excited to achieve record highs in both gross written premiums of RMB2.06 billion and operating revenue of RMB953.6 million in the first half of this year,” said Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize. “We have continued to leverage our data insights and AI technologies to co-develop highly desirable products with our insurer partners and create longer-term engagements with our customers. With our 97.1% year-over-year top-line growth and continued leadership in the market, we expect to achieve full year 2021 revenue of RMB1.7 billion.”

“China’s insurance industry is still in an emerging and rapidly growing stage, and we believe that many more will become first-time buyers of life and health insurance in future decades. The industry is facing great challenges and opportunities. Given the average age of our insurance clients of 33 years old and over 95% persistency rates, Huize is well-positioned to capture the opportunity and poised to see continued growth in our business for years to come.”

“On August 17, 2021, we announced a US$5 million Management Share Purchase Plan by the management team. This program strongly demonstrates our long-term confidence and commitment in our business.”

First Half 2021 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated was RMB2.06 billion (US$319.3 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 72.7% from the same period of 2020. Of the total GWP facilitated in the first half of 2021, first year premiums (“FYP”) accounted for RMB1.19 billion (57.9%) and renewal premiums accounted for RMB868.8 million (42.1%).

Operating revenue was RMB953.6 million (US$147.7 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 97.1% from RMB483.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in operating revenue was primarily driven by the 72.7% increase in the total GWP facilitated.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB709.9 million (US$109.9 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 145.5% from RMB289.2 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of marketing channels to acquire user traffic.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB154.8 million (US$24.0 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 53.1% from RMB101.1 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount, as well as an increase in advertising and marketing expenses, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB94.5 million (US$14.6 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 14.5% from RMB82.5 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to rental increase from office expansion, as well as an increase in the salaries and employment benefits for general and administrative staff, offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB44.6 million (US$6.9 million) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 104.6% from RMB21.8 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to an increase in the number of R&D personnel.

Net loss and Non-GAAP net loss for the period

Net loss in the first half of 2021 was RMB48.7 million (US$7.5 million), compared to a net loss of RMB6.0 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss in the first half of 2021 was RMB44.5 million (US$6.9 million), compared to non-GAAP net profit of RMB36.3 million in the first half of 2020. The increase in net loss was primarily due to our increased marketing expansion and customer acquisition strategies, as well as increased investment in technology.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2021, the combined balance of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB430.7 million (US$66.7 million), compared to RMB404.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB668.0 million (US$103.5 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 12.1% from RMB596.0 million in the same period of 2020.

Operating revenue was RMB218.6 million (US$33.9 million) in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 7% from RMB235.0 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a 5.1% decrease in FYP facilitated, which was RMB303.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, offset by a 32.0% increase in renewal premiums of RMB364.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB152.4 million (US$23.6 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 8.5% from RMB140.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher marketing channel cost.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB77.9 million (US$12.1 million) in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 62.0% from RMB48.1 million in the same period of 2020. This increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount, and an increase in advertising and marketing expenses, offset by a share-based compensation expenses write-back.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were RMB40.4 million (US$6.3 million), a decrease of 7.1% from RMB43.5 million in the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a write-back in share-based compensation expenses, offset by an increase in the salaries and employment benefits for general and administrative staff.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB25.7 million (US$4.0 million), an increase of 142.5% from RMB10.6 million in the same period of 2020, due to an increase in the number of R&D personnel.

Net loss and Non-GAAP net loss for the period

Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB77.2 million (US$12.0 million), compared to a net loss of RMB3.7 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was RMB83.3 million (US$12.9 million), compared to non-GAAP net profit of RMB14.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Recent Developments

On August 17, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors (“the Board”) has approved the Management Share Purchase Plan, pursuant to which Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO, and certain other members of the Company’s management team intend to allocate their personal funds to purchase up to an aggregate of US$5 million worth of the Company’s ADSs during a six-month period following the date of announcement. The Management Share Purchase Plan demonstrates our confidence and commitment in our business.

Business Outlook

Based on our preliminary assessment of the current market conditions, we currently expect total operating revenue for the full year of 2021 to be RMB1.7 billion, or approximately US$263 million, an increase of approximately 40% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change as a result of various market uncertainties, including those related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both globally and in China.

Complete operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company's shareholder letter:

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP net profit/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define non-GAAP net profit/(loss) as net profit/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses and interest on convertible bond. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax because either the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at entities located in tax free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands or because the non-GAAP adjustments were recorded at operating entities located in the PRC for which the non-GAAP adjustments were not deductible for tax purposes.

We present the non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP net profit/(loss) enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses and the interest on convertible bond. We also believe that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net profit/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/(loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measure in light of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as shown below. The non-GAAP financial measure presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting the usefulness of such measures when analyzing our data comparatively. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2021 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize’s goal and strategies; Huize’s expansion plans; Huize’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize’s expectation regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize’s expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huize’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Huize does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Huize Holding Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
 
    As of December 31   As of June 30
    2020
   2021
    RMB   RMB   USD
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   404,618     430,738     66,713  
Restricted cash   324,330     173,004     26,795  
Contract Assets   216     739     114  
Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment   232,589     131,182     20,318  
Insurance premium receivables   1,974     1,240     192  
Amounts due from related parties   251     248     38  
Prepaid expense and other receivables   44,377     69,061     10,697  
Investments accounted for at fair value   -     1,709     265  
Total current assets   1,008,355     807,921     125,132  
             
Non-current assets            
Property, plant and equipment, net   10,251     13,607     2,107  
Intangible assets, net   2,030     7,331     1,135  
Deferred tax assets   605     605     94  
Investments accounted for at fair value   -     6,094     944  
Long-term investments   46,084     50,033     7,749  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   267,352     261,568     40,512  
Goodwill   461     1,407     218  
Other assets   838     10,476     1,623  
Total non-current assets   327,621     351,121     54,382  
Total assets   1,335,976     1,159,042     179,514  
             
Current liabilities            
Short-term borrowings   31,540     116,490     18,042  
Accounts payable   227,532     134,296     20,800  
Insurance premium payables   187,219     68,890     10,670  
Other payables and accrued expenses   31,153     28,395     4,398  
Payroll and welfare payable   63,919     68,832     10,661  
Income taxes payable   2,440     2,440     378  
Operating lease liabilities   12,763     15,016     2,325  
Total current liabilities   556,566     434,359     67,274  
               
Non-current liabilities            
Long-term borrowings   53,860     45,690     7,076  
Deferred tax liabilities   605     605     94  
Operating lease liabilities   252,106     260,684     40,375  
Payroll and welfare payable   4,156     2,513     389  
Total non-current liabilities   310,727     309,492     47,934  
Total liabilities   867,293     743,851     115,208  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Class A common shares   62     62     10  
Class B common shares   10     10     2  
Treasury stock   (2,063 )   (9,545 )   (1,478 )
Additional paid-in capital   884,920     891,233     138,034  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (21,972 )   (25,639 )   (3,971 )
Accumulated deficit   (392,274 )   (440,930 )   (68,291 )
Total shareholders’ equity   468,683     415,191     64,306  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   1,335,976     1,159,042     179,514  
                   


 
Huize Holding Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
 
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,
 		  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
  RMB     RMB     USD     RMB     RMB     USD  
Operating revenue                                  
Brokerage income 234,177     217,268     33,650     481,866     949,898     147,120  
Other income 828     1,353     210     1,832     3,704     574  
Total operating revenue 235,005     218,621     33,860     483,698     953,602     147,694  
Operating costs and expenses                                  
Cost of revenue (139,849 )   (151,969 )   (23,537 )   (287,645 )   (708,665 )   (109,758 )
Other cost (616 )   (418 )   (65 )   (1,535 )   (1,189 )   (184 )
Total operating costs (140,465 )   (152,387 )   (23,602 )   (289,180 )   (709,854 )   (109,942 )
Selling expenses (48,118 )   (77,853 )   (12,058 )   (101,072 )   (154,829 )   (23,980 )
General and administrative expenses (43,476 )   (40,399 )   (6,257 )   (82,463 )   (94,460 )   (14,630 )
Research and development expenses (10,627 )   (25,742 )   (3,987 )   (21,814 )   (44,575 )   (6,904 )
Total operating costs and expenses (242,686 )   (296,381 )   (45,904 )   (494,529 )   (1,003,718 )   (155,456 )
Operating income/(loss) (7,681 )   (77,760 )   (12,044 )   (10,831 )   (50,116 )   (7,762 )
                                   
Other income/(expenses)                                  
Interest expenses (206 )   (657 )   (102 )   (619 )   (877 )   (136 )
Unrealized exchange gain/(loss) (5 )   (9 )   (1 )   (38 )   (11 )   (2 )
Investment income/(loss) -     (482 )   (75 )   -     (241 )   (37 )
Others, net 4,897     1,402     217     5,983     4,040     625  
Profit before income tax, and share of income/(loss) of equity method investee (2,995 )   (77,506 )   (12,005 )   (5,505 )   (47,205 )   (7,312 )
Income tax expense (731 )   1,529     237     (819 )   -     -  
Share of income/(loss) of equity method investee -     (1,200 )   (186 )   299     (1,451 )   (225 )
                                   
Net profit/(loss) (3,726 )   (77,177 )   (11,954 )   (6,025 )   (48,656 )   (7,537 )
                                   
Net profit/(loss) attributable to Huize Holding Limited (3,726 )   (77,177 )   (11,954 )   (6,025 )   (48,656 )   (7,537 )
Redeemable preferred shares redemption value accretion -     -     -     (4,274 )   -     -  
Allocation to redeemable preferred shares -     -     -     1,074     -     -  
Net loss attributable to common shareholders (3,726 )   (77,177 )   (11,954 )   (9,225 )   (48,656 )   (7,537 )
                                   
Net profit/(loss) (3,726 )   (77,177 )   (11,954 )   (6,025 )   (48,656 )   (7,537 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (1,028 )   (4,890 )   (757 )   3,495     (3,667 )   (568 )
Comprehensive income/(loss) (4,754 )   (82,067 )   (12,711 )   (2,530 )   (52,323 )   (8,105 )
                                   
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Huize Holding Limited (4,754 )   (82,067 )   (12,711 )   (2,530 )   (52,323 )   (8,105 )
                                   
Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net profit/(loss) per share                                  
Basic and diluted 1,015,971,202     1,021,197,639     1,021,197,639     904,708,668     1,022,075,704     1,022,075,704  
Net income/(loss) per share attributable to common shareholders                                  
Basic and diluted (0.00 )   (0.08 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.05 )   (0.01 )
                                   


 
Huize Holding Limited
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
 
    For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2020    2021   2020   2021
    RMB   RMB   USD   RMB   RMB   USD
Net profit/(loss)   (3,726 )   (77,177 )   (11,954 )   (6,025 )   (48,656 )   (7,537 )
Share-based compensation expenses   17,828     (6,119 )   (948 )   42,326     4,108     636  
Non-GAAP net profit/(loss)   14,102     (83,296 )   (12,902 )   36,301     (44,548 )   (6,901 )




