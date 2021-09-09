TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (09 September 2021) – On period from 02 September 2021 to 08 September 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 95,705 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 94.5578 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 958,095 own shares, representing 0.817% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.