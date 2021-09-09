checkAd

Greenwich LifeSciences Provides Updates on Recent and Upcoming Developments

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today provides updates on recent and upcoming developments.

As of the close of markets on September 8, 2021, Greenwich LifeSciences has the highest listed share price return of all 307 biotech IPOs tracked since February 2019 based on the Company’s share price increase of approximately 763% from its IPO offering price (Source: BioPharmCatalyst with data from IPOScoop).

CEO Snehal Patel commented, “We look forward to celebrating the upcoming first year anniversary of our IPO. In addition, we are pleased that H. C. Wainwright initiated analyst coverage of the Company on September 1, 2021 with a price target of $78 per share, consistent with the $75 price target from our first covering analyst. Another important milestone is our addition to the Russell 2000, which placed more of our public float in the hands of long-term investors.”

“The analyst coverage, participation in investor conferences, and addition to the Russell 2000 will continue to support our outreach to institutional investors and our transition to investment banking partners that focus on M&A, licensing, and long-term biotech institutional investors. We want to thank Aegis Capital and their investors for their support during our first year as a public company and for their continued support as we expand our investment banking team and investor base.”

Mr. Patel added, “We are grateful to our loyal shareholders and breast cancer patients who continue to reach out to us offering encouragement and support. In the near future, the Company plans to announce updates on the manufacturing of GP2 and initiation of the upcoming Phase III clinical trial, as well as the publication of additional data from the Phase IIb clinical trial.”

About Breast Cancer and HER2/neu Positivity

One in eight U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over her lifetime, with approximately 282,000 new breast cancer patients and 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in 2021. HER2/neu (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) protein is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels.

