Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Operational and Financial Results

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres”) (NASDAQ: BIOX) , a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, has reported its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (“YoY”), unless noted otherwise.

Comparable revenues up 39% to $72.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, with adjusted EBITDA up 13% to $16.6 million for the period. Momentum consolidated in 4Q21 confirming a very strong second half to FY21, driven predominantly by micro-beaded fertilizers sales and the reorganization of the Crop Protection business.

HB4 Wheat planted in 55,000 hectares with contributed goods totaling $6.4 million. The value of these contributed goods will be recognized as revenues once the realized inventories are sold as seed or grain, but no longer contributed. The current multiplication area represents a 7.8X increase over last year’s effort, including varieties adapted to 75% of Argentina’s addressable market. The number of participating growers increased 8X, with 95% of participants onboarding digitally.

HB4 Soy harvest completed in 23,000 hectares. Trait performance aligned with expectations in highly restricted environments, while germplasm drag affected performance in moderate to highly productive environments. Germplasm drag reduced to less than one third in second generation varieties when compared to first generation materials (-11% vs -3%). Experimental third generation materials showed no drag when compared to top performing commercial varieties. Average performance improved by 12% when HB4 Soy was used as second crop to wheat. As third generation materials are fast-tracked to address the broader HB4 Soy opportunity, second generation materials will be positioned in highly restricted environments and as a rotational crop to wheat until being fully replaced.

Collaboration on HB4 Soy with Grupo Don Mario (GDM) expanded to North America with focus on the Dakotas, Minnesota and southern Canada, targeting approximately 10 million hectares highly prone to water deficits. The North America agreement contemplates a joint product development and commercialization program, focusing on maturity groups II and below. This agreement complements on-going collaboration efforts with TMG in Latin America, for maturity groups VI and above, which together with Bioceres’ on-going programs provide the full scope of maturities utilized for soy production around the globe. GDM is a global leader on soybean genetics with a growing presence in the United States. TMG is one of Brazil’s leading soybean players.

On the regulatory front, Bioceres received approval for HB4 Soy in Canada, while no additional information was requested during the period from Chinese regulators. Regarding HB4 Wheat, regulatory approval requests were filed in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and South Africa, while new information was requested towards the end of the quarter by Brazil’s CTNBio. Additional data was produced to address CTNBio’s request and filed subsequent to the quarter´s end.

FULL FISCAL YEAR FINANCIAL & BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Comparable revenues up 13% to $197.4 million compared to the year-ago period. Revenue growth across all three segments despite softer performance in second quarter due to climate challenges in key markets. Growth mainly driven by the deployment of the micro-beaded fertilizers expansion plan and 4Q Crop protection reorganizational strategy.

Contributed goods for HB4 Program, both HB4 Wheat and HB4 Soy, increased significantly to $8.3 million (approximately $105 per hectare farmed) with an average gross margin of approximately 43%. The value of these contributed goods will be recognized as revenues once the realized inventories are sold as seed or grain, but no longer contributed.

Bioceres’ drought tolerant HB4 Wheat was commercially approved in Argentina on October 2020, subject to Brazilian import approval, Argentina’s main wheat importer. This approval represents a historical milestone for the entire global value chain being the first biotech wheat cleared.

Bioceres acquired from Arcadia Biosciences Inc. the remaining HB4 Soy ownership interest in Verdeca LLC, targeting to accelerate breeding and go-to market strategies. Complete ownership will also enable Bioceres to capture more of the underlying economic value generated by the technology. As part of the transaction, the Company acquired Verdeca´s vetted soybean library of gene-edited materials for developing new quality and productivity traits, as well as exclusive rights to all Arcadia technologies applicable to this crop. Bioceres has also been granted Latin American rights to Arcadia’s wheat traits and Good Wheat brand and other GLA non-core assets.

Successful completion of the Offer to Exchange of all 24,200,000 outstanding warrants, cost effectively eliminating uncertainty about how these instruments could have affect our future capital structure.

$71.5 million total financing obtained during FY21. $43.0 million of funding was added through Rizobacter’s series IV & V corporate bonds, continuing to make considerable progress toward substantially lowering financing costs, extending debt maturities and increasing financial flexibility. $28.5 million equity financing completed through the aforementioned Verdeca’s acquisition and the warrants tender offer transaction.

MANAGEMENT REVIEW

Commenting on the Company’s performance Mr. Federico Trucco, Chief Executive Officer of Bioceres, said, “We are very pleased with the performance of our business during FY21 on multiple fronts. The second half of FY21 was particularly important after the drop we experienced in the second quarter, historically our most important quarter. We are beginning to see the benefits of our new strategies in the crop nutrition and crop protection segments, as we continue to scale and finetune our HB4 roll-out. We expect the momentum of this second half to continue during FY22.”

Mr. Enrique Lopez Lecube, Chief Financial Officer of Bioceres, said, “The fourth quarter was a great closing to the year. During fiscal 2021 the base-line business continued to deliver profitable growth, as we also made progress in rolling out HB4. Importantly, a total of $71.5 million of capital were raised through debt and equity instruments that provided financial support to our operations and investment activities. Liquidity in our stock improved significantly over the year, and remains a priority to management as we aim for more ambitious levels of trading activity.”

Key Operational Metrics (Figures in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Table 1: HB4 Wheat Metrics

Hectares Growers Contributed goods1 FY20 7,000 FY21 55,000 ∆ 686% FY20 25 FY21 225 ∆ 800% FY20 1.4M FY21 6.4M ∆ 303%

______________________________

1Metric will be used to account for and track the underlying economic performance of our HB4 Wheat and HB4 Soy Program ahead of reporting HB4 revenues and related accounting measures. By publishing the level of contributed goods, the investment community can also use this information to better gauge our progress.



Table 2: HB4 Soy Metrics

Hectares Growers Contributed goods1 FY20 3,000 FY21 23,000 ∆ 767% FY20 15 FY21 148 ∆ 887% FY20 0.7M FY21 1.9M ∆ 214%

Table 3: Key Financial Metrics (Figures in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

4Q21 As Reported % Change

Revenue by Segment

4Q20 4Q21 Reported Comparable¹ Crop Protection 26.5 48.1 81% 48% Seed and Integrated Products 6.0 10.0 66% (8%) Crop Nutrition 15.7 24.1 54% 46% Total Revenue 48.2 82.2 71% 39% Gross Profit 22.8 32.4 42% 28% Gross Margin 47.4% 39.4% (796 bps) (384 bps) Adjusted EBITDA 14.7 16.6 13% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.5% 20.2% (1,032Bps)

Comparable excludes the impact of IAS29 as discussed in more detail on page 19.



Table 4: Key Financial Metrics (Figures in millions of US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Full Fiscal Year Period As Reported % Change

Revenue by Segment

FY20 FY21 Reported Comparable¹ Crop Protection 94.2 114.1 21% 13% Seed and Integrated Products 29.5 34.8 18% 5% Crop Nutrition 49.4 60.6 23% 19% Total Revenue 173.1 209.5 21% 13% Gross Profit 79.5 90.6 14% 11% Gross Margin 45.9% 43.3% (268 bps) (102 bps) Adjusted EBITDA 46.5 48.3 4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.9% 23.0% (383 Bps) Cash & Cash Equivalents 56.0 49.2 Net Debt to LTM EBITDA 1.98x 2.51x

Comparable excludes the impact of IAS29 as discussed in more detail on page 19.

For a full version of Bioceres Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release, click here.

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Figures in US dollars)

Three-month

period ended

06/30/2021 Three-month

period ended

06/30/2020 Fiscal year

ended

06/30/2021 Fiscal year

ended

06/30/2020 Total revenue Cost of sales 82,211,114 (49,802,175) 48,173,814 (25,347,698) 209,526,178 (118,890,568) 173,092,172 (93,575,588) Gross profit % Gross profit 32,408,939 39% 22,826,116 47% 90,635,610 43% 79,516,584 46% Operating expenses Share of profit of JV Other income or expenses, net (17,917,721) (214,499) (625,418) (11,277,602) 1,310,768 (103,835) (53,025,090) 997,429 (279,969) (42,540,298) 2,477,193 (307,499) Operating profit 13,651,301 12,755,447 38,327,980 39,145,980 Finance result (3,821,662) (8,249,014) (27,462,000) (32,702,642) Profit before income tax 9,829,639 4,506,433 10,865,980 6,443,338 Income tax (8,041,797) (1,368,437) (14,273,960) (2,206,710) Profit/ (Loss) for the period 1,787,842 3,137,996 (3,407,980) 4,236,628 Other comprehensive profit / (loss) 4,865,362 (2,058,672) 7,572,426 (9,682,116) Total comprehensive Profit / (Loss) 6,653,204 1,079,324 4,164,446 (5,445,488) Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the parent Non-controlling interests 901,804 886,038 2,215,404 922,592 (6,602,045) 3,194,065 3,359,175 877,453 1,787,842 3,137,996 (3,407,980) 4,236,628 Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the parent Non-controlling interests 4,724,172 1,929,032 375,178 704,146 (554,774) 4,719,220 (5,222,572) (222,916) 6,653,204 1,079,324 4,164,446 (5,445,488)

Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Figures in US dollars)

ASSETS 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 35,873,746 42,522,861 Other financial assets 13,334,452 13,436,393 Trade receivables 83,587,511 73,546,633 Other receivables 12,181,943 4,770,672 Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable 990,881 112,220 Inventories 61,037,552 29,338,548 Biological assets 2,315,838 965,728 Total current assets 209,321,923 164,693,055 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Other financial assets 1,062,453 322,703 Trade receivables 135,739 - Other receivables 2,403,608 1,703,573 Income and minimum presumed income taxes recoverable 12,589 6,029 Deferred tax assets 3,125,841 2,693,195 Investments in joint ventures and associates 30,657,173 24,652,792 Property, plant and equipment 47,954,596 41,515,106 Intangible assets 67,342,362 35,333,464 Goodwill 26,684,090 25,526,855 Right-of-use leased asset 1,327,660 1,114,597 Total non-current assets 180,706,111 132,868,314 Total assets 390,028,034 297,561,369 LIABILITIES 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 72,803,496 57,289,862 Borrowings 73,832,610 63,721,735 Employee benefits and social security 4,680,078 4,510,592 Deferred revenue and advances from customers 6,277,313 2,865,437 Income tax payable 7,194,761 1,556,715 Government grants 784 1,270 Lease liabilities 750,308 665,098 Total current liabilities 165,539,350 130,610,709 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Borrowings 47,988,461 41,226,610 Employee benefits and social security - 534,038 Government grants - 2,335 Investments in joint ventures and associates 1,278,250 1,548,829 Deferred tax liabilities 25,823,281 16,858,125 Provisions 449,847 417,396 Consideration for acquisitions 11,828,487 - Warrants - 1,686,643 Convertible notes 48,664,012 43,029,834 Lease liability 390,409 444,714 Total non-current liabilities 136,422,747 106,201,178 Total liabilities 301,962,097 236,811,887 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent 65,629,762 46,179,395 Non-controlling interests 22,436,175 14,570,087 Total equity 88,065,937 60,749,482 Total equity and liabilities 390,028,034 297,561,369

