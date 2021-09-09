Sumo Logic Adds Margaret Francis to its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced the appointment of Margaret Francis to its board of directors as an independent board member to help the Company further serve the burgeoning DevSecOps market opportunity.

“Over the last several years we have made a number of investments to further expand our DevSecOps platform strategy and increase our relevance with the teams that are driving digital transformation within their organizations,” said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO, Sumo Logic. “Margaret brings a deep and unique perspective to product strategy, taking a developer-first, end-user approach in helping to make innovative technologies like Sumo’s mainstream. Her expertise and energy will be a fantastic addition to the Sumo Logic Board and will help us drive continued growth and innovation as a category leader in continuous intelligence.”

Francis brings deep experience leading product and engineering strategy for high growth software companies across SaaS, PaaS, data and developer technologies. She currently is the President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Armory, an open source continuous delivery software company, and also serves on its Board of Directors. Prior to Armory she was the Senior Vice President of Product for Heroku, a leader in application platform-as-a-service, which was acquired by Salesforce. Under her leadership, Heroku quickly scaled its cloud application platform to support the next generation of developers. Margaret has also led product teams and business units at Salesforce Platform, ExactTarget, Lithium, and has co-founded two venture-backed companies in the metrics visualization and social analytics spaces.

“With the digitization of business driving the pace of change at breakneck speed, most organizations are looking to adopt modern technologies that help them to move faster, deliver better, do things smarter and mitigate risk, all at the same time,” said Margaret Francis, president and COO at Armory. “Global digital businesses of massive scale use the Sumo Logic platform as a proven part of the modern technology stack. The technology that powers the products is solid, and I believe well positions enterprises that need to operate and secure digital services in an increasingly complex and cloud first world. I’m honored to be joining such an experienced team and look forward to helping the company as it moves into the next phase of its journey.”

