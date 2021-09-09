checkAd

Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 12:00  |  19   |   |   

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences, including H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit taking place September 20-23, 2021, and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 27-30, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
September 13-15, 2021
Format: Company presentation (available September 13 at 7:00 a.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
September 20-23, 2021
Format: Company presentation (September 22 at 12:25 p.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
September 27-30, 2021
Format: Company presentation (September 29 at 10:40 a.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings

For additional information, please visit the investor relations section of the Company’s website at:
https://investors.fennecpharma.com/events-and-presentations/presentati ....

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. for this potential use. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the prevention of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans.  For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com

About PEDMARK

Cisplatin and other platinum compounds are essential chemotherapeutic agents for many pediatric malignancies. Unfortunately, platinum-based therapies cause ototoxicity, or hearing loss, which is permanent, irreversible and particularly harmful to the survivors of pediatric cancer.

In the U.S. and Europe, it is estimated that, annually, over 10,000 children may receive platinum-based chemotherapy. The incidence of ototoxicity depends upon the dose and duration of chemotherapy, and many of these children require lifelong hearing aids. There is currently no established preventive agent for this hearing loss and only expensive, technically difficult and sub-optimal cochlear (inner ear) implants have been shown to provide some benefit. Infants and young children that suffer ototoxicity at critical stages of development lack speech language development and literacy, and older children and adolescents lack social-emotional development and educational achievement.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Positive Topline Data in Patient-derived iPSC Study Evaluating ...
Plus Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
HUTCHMED and AstraZeneca Initiate SANOVO Phase III Trial of ORPATHYS and TAGRISSO Combination as a ...
Recro and BioCorRx Expand Development and Manufacturing Relationship to Support BICX104, an ...
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
Immunocore Announces UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Accepts ...
AzurRx BioPharma Submits an Investigational New Drug Application for Niclosamide as Treatment for ...
Thryv survey finds concern among small businesses over COVID’s negative economic impact
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...