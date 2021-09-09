Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences, including H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021, the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit taking place September 20-23, 2021, and the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 27-30, 2021.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

September 20-23, 2021

Format: Company presentation (September 22 at 12:25 p.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

September 27-30, 2021

Format: Company presentation (September 29 at 10:40 a.m. ET) and one-on-one meetings

For additional information, please visit the investor relations section of the Company’s website at:

https://investors.fennecpharma.com/events-and-presentations/presentati ....

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. for this potential use. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the prevention of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans. For more information, please visit www.fennecpharma.com

About PEDMARK

Cisplatin and other platinum compounds are essential chemotherapeutic agents for many pediatric malignancies. Unfortunately, platinum-based therapies cause ototoxicity, or hearing loss, which is permanent, irreversible and particularly harmful to the survivors of pediatric cancer.

In the U.S. and Europe, it is estimated that, annually, over 10,000 children may receive platinum-based chemotherapy. The incidence of ototoxicity depends upon the dose and duration of chemotherapy, and many of these children require lifelong hearing aids. There is currently no established preventive agent for this hearing loss and only expensive, technically difficult and sub-optimal cochlear (inner ear) implants have been shown to provide some benefit. Infants and young children that suffer ototoxicity at critical stages of development lack speech language development and literacy, and older children and adolescents lack social-emotional development and educational achievement.