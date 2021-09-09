Kraken Receives $0.8 Million Sensor Order from New Fortune 500 Customer

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce an order for an AquaPix MINSAS 120 sonar system from a Fortune 500 company with activities in the defense sector. Total contract value is approximately $765,000. This is a new Kraken customer and due to the nature of this customer’s business, Kraken cannot disclose further details. The Company expects to fulfill this order in Q1/2022.



Kraken’s AquaPix MINSAS is an off the shelf configurable Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) which replaces high end sidescan systems at an affordable price, while delivering significantly higher resolution, range, and area coverage rates (ACR). The increased range and resolution and associated higher ACR of Synthetic Aperture Sonar over traditional systems significantly expands the capabilities of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) for a variety of naval, scientific, and commercial applications. Kraken’s MINSAS is capable of 2 cm x 2 cm Ultra High-Definition seabed imaging which is ideal for stringent requirements for underwater defence, critical subsea infrastructure monitoring, pipeline/cable route surveys, and offshore energy applications.