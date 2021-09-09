Kraken Receives $0.8 Million Sensor Order from New Fortune 500 Customer
ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company, is pleased to announce an order for an AquaPix
MINSAS 120 sonar system from a Fortune 500 company with activities in the defense sector. Total contract value is approximately $765,000. This is a new Kraken customer and due to the nature of this
customer’s business, Kraken cannot disclose further details. The Company expects to fulfill this order in Q1/2022.
Kraken’s AquaPix MINSAS is an off the shelf configurable Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) which replaces high end sidescan systems at an affordable price, while delivering significantly higher resolution, range, and area coverage rates (ACR). The increased range and resolution and associated higher ACR of Synthetic Aperture Sonar over traditional systems significantly expands the capabilities of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) for a variety of naval, scientific, and commercial applications. Kraken’s MINSAS is capable of 2 cm x 2 cm Ultra High-Definition seabed imaging which is ideal for stringent requirements for underwater defence, critical subsea infrastructure monitoring, pipeline/cable route surveys, and offshore energy applications.
Kraken is the undisputed leader in providing Synthetic Aperture Sonar to third party unmanned underwater vehicle platforms. To date, Kraken has integrated its AquaPix sensors on more than 20 unique underwater vehicle platforms from a variety of manufacturers.
LINKS
www.krakenrobotics.com
www.pangeosubsea.com
SOCIAL MEDIA
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
Instagram
ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.
Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in Newfoundland with offices in Canada, U.S., Germany, Denmark, and Brazil. In July 2021, Kraken acquired PanGeo Subsea, a leading services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed. PanGeo with offices in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Kraken. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.
0 Kommentare