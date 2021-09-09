New Cybersecurity Report from HP Reveals 91% of IT Teams Feel Pressure to Compromise Security

Securing the growing hybrid workplace presents exponential threat landscape

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today released its HP Wolf Security Rebellions & Rejections report, a comprehensive global study highlighting the tension between IT teams and employees working from home (WFH) that security leaders must resolve in order to secure the future of work.

The findings show that IT teams have been forced into compromising security for business continuity at a time of rising threats. Making matters worse, their attempts to increase or update security measures for remote workers have often been rejected. This is particularly true for the future workforce of 18-24-year-olds – digital natives who feel increasingly frustrated with security getting in the way of deadlines, leading many to circumvent controls.