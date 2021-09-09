Aker BioMarine Falls 10% After Cutting Outlook to Below Consensus Autor: PLX AI | 09.09.2021, 12:00 | 15 | 0 | 0 09.09.2021, 12:00 | (PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine shares fell 10% after the company cut its outlook for the year, saying harvesting has been slow. Year-to-date offshore production volume is 38 500 MT before fourth quarter harvesting, which is less than two-thirds of the … (PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine shares fell 10% after the company cut its outlook for the year, saying harvesting has been slow. Year-to-date offshore production volume is 38 500 MT before fourth quarter harvesting, which is less than two-thirds of the … (PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine shares fell 10% after the company cut its outlook for the year, saying harvesting has been slow.

Year-to-date offshore production volume is 38 500 MT before fourth quarter harvesting, which is less than two-thirds of the company’s original ambition for the full year

The 2021 harvesting season has been disappointing, and the significantly lower volumes impact our sales and earnings, CEO said

Aker BioMarine expects offshore krill production volumes in 2021 to be around 40,000-45,000 MT, depending on fourth quarter catch

Revenue is expected to come in somewhat below last year’s level and with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%-17%

Consensus was for revenue equal to last year and adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%



Aker BioMarine Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Aker BioMarine Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer