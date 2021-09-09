Aker BioMarine Falls 10% After Cutting Outlook to Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine shares fell 10% after the company cut its outlook for the year, saying harvesting has been slow. Year-to-date offshore production volume is 38 500 MT before fourth quarter harvesting, which is less than two-thirds of the …
- (PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine shares fell 10% after the company cut its outlook for the year, saying harvesting has been slow.
- Year-to-date offshore production volume is 38 500 MT before fourth quarter harvesting, which is less than two-thirds of the company’s original ambition for the full year
- The 2021 harvesting season has been disappointing, and the significantly lower volumes impact our sales and earnings, CEO said
- Aker BioMarine expects offshore krill production volumes in 2021 to be around 40,000-45,000 MT, depending on fourth quarter catch
- Revenue is expected to come in somewhat below last year’s level and with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%-17%
- Consensus was for revenue equal to last year and adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%
