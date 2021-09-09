checkAd

Aker BioMarine Falls 10% After Cutting Outlook to Below Consensus

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine shares fell 10% after the company cut its outlook for the year, saying harvesting has been slow. Year-to-date offshore production volume is 38 500 MT before fourth quarter harvesting, which is less than two-thirds of the …

  • (PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine shares fell 10% after the company cut its outlook for the year, saying harvesting has been slow.
  • Year-to-date offshore production volume is 38 500 MT before fourth quarter harvesting, which is less than two-thirds of the company’s original ambition for the full year
  • The 2021 harvesting season has been disappointing, and the significantly lower volumes impact our sales and earnings, CEO said
  • Aker BioMarine expects offshore krill production volumes in 2021 to be around 40,000-45,000 MT, depending on fourth quarter catch
  • Revenue is expected to come in somewhat below last year’s level and with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%-17%
  • Consensus was for revenue equal to last year and adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%


