Vancouver, British Columbia - September 09, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ;) (the " Company "), is excited to announce the record unaudited revenue in the month of August for Sac Pharma Partners USA (" SAC Pharma "), its wholly owned subsidiary, of CDN$460,000. Sac Pharma continues to show strong revenue growth. Revenue for the 8 months ended August 31, 2021 is a company record of CDN$1,842,000. Sac Pharma has also continued to show strong gross margins of greater than 80% and positive cash flow for the year to date. These results are due to increasing facility yields, and the strong demand for Sac Pharma's premium products.

DGAP-News: Blackhawk Growth Corp. / Key word(s): Expansion/Monthly Figures BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S SAC PHARMA ANNOUNCES RECORD AUGUST REVENUE OF CDN$460,000 AND INCLUDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE 09.09.2021 / 12:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sac Pharma is also very excited to announce that the next of its proprietary strains, "Morada" has completed the R&D testing approvals and has shown very high producing yield. The robust profile, color and potency has enabled Sac Pharma to be able to have pre-sold the entire production run of the new Morado premium product.

"Blackhawk is thrilled with the operating results and the continued development of very desirable proprietary strains", states Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk. "We are very happy to have such a strong brand in our portfolio of companies."

Sac Pharma is operating at near capacity and expansion planning has begun.

Sac Pharma's signature products include the coveted Black Truffle, White Truffle strains, along with Bacio and Gelato.

The Company cautions that figures for revenue and margin generated by Sac Pharma have not been audited and are based on calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited.



About Blackhawk Growth



Blackhawk is an investment holding looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods and MindBio Therapeutics. Blackhawk continues to bring its investments to cash flow and is growing at an exceeding pace.