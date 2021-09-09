- API-first, microservices-based, headless, cloud-native platform evolved from Skava Commerce

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Equinox to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers. The platform's future-ready architecture offers unprecedented flexibility for enterprises to pick and choose out-of-the-box microservices and pre-built experiences to build curated digital journeys that enhance their digital commerce or launch it grounds-up in a matter of weeks. Infosys Equinox also brings together best-of-breed service, product, platform and industry capabilities from Infosys, and its partners, in an integrated ecosystem. This delivers end-to-end commerce-as-a-service for enterprises to drive results, throughout the purchase lifecycle, that shoppers care about. Infosys Equinox is used by several leading global enterprises in retail, CPG, telecom, manufacturing, automotive and media, and helps drive $15B+ in annual eCommerce gross merchandise value.

Infosys Equinox helps businesses transform their digital commerce across marketing, merchandizing, e-commerce, store operations, supply chain and customer service through its four offerings: Infosys Equinox Microservices, Infosys Equinox Commerce, Infosys Equinox Experiences, and Infosys Equinox Marketing. It delivers:

Customer experience excellence

Infosys Equinox facilitates closer consumer-brand interactions by enabling brands to deliver unique customer journeys that take advantage of emerging social, chat, voice, and augmented reality commerce channels. The platform blends digital experiences with physical ones to deliver more satisfying phygital and contactless shopping. Creating multi-sites adapted for multiple languages and currencies, with deeply localized features and real-time promotions is very convenient with the platform's simplified business user tooling and workflows – requiring no changes to the application code or configuration.