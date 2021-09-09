KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports First Fiscal Quarter Results

“We have made excellent progress in the rollout of our Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial for KVD824,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “Site initiations are underway, and patients are being enrolled in the trial to evaluate KVD824 as a potential oral prophylactic treatment for HAE. We will be having an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA later this month regarding KVD900, our oral on-demand candidate for treatment of HAE attacks and are ready to initiate the Phase 3 study quickly afterwards. We look forward to advancing both of these compounds as we continue with our strategy of bringing a full spectrum of oral treatment options to HAE patients.”

First Fiscal Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Presented Phase 2 data for KVD900 in late-breaking session at European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress. The data showed that a single on-demand treatment with orally administered KVD900 significantly slows progression and accelerates resolution of attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). KalVista also presented four other posters at EAACI related to the HAE clinical landscape and unmet needs, as well as preclinical data from other oral molecules.

Scheduled an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to review the proposed development plans for KVD900, KalVista’s oral on-demand candidate for treatment of HAE attacks, expected to take place in September 2021. KVD900 also received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA.

Presented data at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Virtual Congress showcasing small molecule Factor XIIa inhibitor research.

Provided a progress update on the KVD824 Phase 2 KOMPLETE Clinical Trial. KVD824 is in development for oral prophylactic treatment of HAE. Regulatory submissions have been approved in Canada, Australia, and the UK with patient enrollment now underway. KalVista also submitted a response to the clinical hold related to the U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) filing for KVD824 and is prepared to initiate the study in the U.S. upon clearance from the FDA.

Presented KVD001 data at American Chemical Society (ACS) Meeting.

First Fiscal Quarter Financial Results:

Revenue: No revenue was recognized for the three months ended July 31, 2021 or July 31, 2020.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $13.7 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to $11.2 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in R&D expenses during the quarter primarily reflects increased preclinical spending and the ongoing clinical trial for KVD824, offset by a decrease in spending on KVD900 and KVD001 due to their concluded Phase 2 clinical trials in February 2021 and December 2019, respectively.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $5.9 million for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to $3.3 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to an increase in compensation related expenses and to a lesser extent, increases in commercial planning expenses, professional fees, and other administrative costs.

Net Loss: Net loss was $16.1 million, or $(0.66) per weighted average basic and diluted share, for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to net loss of $10.8 million, or $(0.61) per weighted average basic and diluted share for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in net loss and net loss per share primarily resulted from the increase in operating expenses, primarily research and development.

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $230.6 million as of July 31, 2021, compared to $248.9 million as of April 30, 2021. The decrease in the net cash position was due to increased operating expenses.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with the Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial underway. In addition, KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence or complete clinical studies, including our Phase 2 KOMPLETE clinical trial, and to obtain regulatory approvals for KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development, our ability to resolve a clinical hold with regards to KVD824, the ability of KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program, and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) July 31, April 30, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,343 $ 50,592 Marketable securities 182,288 198,337 Research and development tax credit receivable 13,613 10,418 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,538 4,917 Total current assets 249,782 264,264 Property and equipment, net 1,944 1,791 Right of use assets 7,207 5,758 Other assets 200 200 Total assets $ 259,133 $ 272,013 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,448 $ 1,981 Accrued expenses 5,876 6,930 Lease liability - current portion 905 863 Total current liabilities 8,229 9,774 Long-term liabilities: Lease liability - net of current portion 6,474 5,046 Total long-term liabilities 6,474 5,046 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 24 24 Additional paid-in capital 429,840 426,437 Accumulated deficit (183,945 ) (167,836 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,489 ) (1,432 ) Total stockholders’ equity 244,430 257,193 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 259,133 $ 272,013

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ — $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 13,669 11,165 General and administrative 5,847 3,278 Total operating expenses 19,516 14,443 Operating loss (19,516 ) (14,443 ) Other income: Interest income 274 259 Foreign currency exchange rate (loss) gain (51 ) 438 Other income 3,184 2,932 Total other income 3,407 3,629 Net loss $ (16,109 ) $ (10,814 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 24,429,919 17,848,583

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (16,109 ) $ (10,814 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 132 128 Stock-based compensation expense 2,795 1,188 Realized loss (gain) from sale of marketable securities 23 (70 ) Non-cash operating lease expense 22 8 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 753 68 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 14 (432 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Research and development tax credit receivable (3,211 ) 4,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (625 ) 1,301 Accounts payable (528 ) 35 Accrued expenses (1,001 ) 538 Net cash used in operating activities (17,735 ) (3,588 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (19,036 ) (9,807 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 34,204 15,342 Acquisition of property and equipment (287 ) (22 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 14,881 5,513 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common stock from equity incentive plans 608 46 Net cash provided by financing activities 608 46 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3 ) 254 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,249 ) 2,225 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 50,592 15,789 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 48,343 $ 18,014

