Energy Vault, the Technology Company Using Gravity-based, Grid-Scale Energy Storage to Accelerate Global Decarbonization, to List on the NYSE Through Merger with Novus Capital Corporation II

Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE: NXU, NXU.U, NXU WS) (“Novus”), a U.S. publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Energy Vault, Inc., the company creating gravity-based, grid-scale energy storage solutions with its proprietary technology, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “GWHR” and “GWHR WS,” respectively. The combined company will be led by successful entrepreneur Robert Piconi as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Energy Vault - Commercial Demonstration Unit (Photo: Energy Vault)

Company Highlights

Clear Market Need for Energy Vault: Demand for clean energy is growing globally, with renewables expected to become 90% of total energy generation by 2050, according to a recent IRENA report. To support this transition, grid-scale energy storage capacity will need to increase tenfold in the next ten years, with over $270 billion of investment expected over that timeframe. While demand is expected to continue to grow, current storage solutions are insufficient; pumped hydro - which is approximately 90% of the current global storage capacity market - and chemical batteries, both face significant challenges with scalability, levelized economics, safety and environmental risks.

Major Energy Storage Breakthrough: Energy Vault has developed a gravity energy storage platform that is designed to be cost-efficient, reliable, safe to operate and environmentally sustainable in order to outperform alternatives and be well-positioned to meet market demand. It is inspired by pumped hydro plants that rely on the power of gravity to store and discharge energy, combined with Energy Vault’s own material science and software innovations: it has replaced water with custom-made composite blocks, made with locally sourced soil or waste material, which are lifted and lowered to store and release energy on-demand. This proprietary system is orchestrated by Energy Vault’s AI-enabled software platform that incorporates advanced computer control and machine vision. The end result is a resilient supply of power and storage capacity with a system designed to have greater operational flexibility for both short and long duration storage, high round-trip-efficiency, lower capital and operating expenses, and an overall higher asset efficiency than competitors given the lack of degradation in the storage medium over time.