Teleflex Unveils the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System and the UroLift 2 System and Real-World Data Presentations at the American Urological Association 2021 Annual Meeting

New real-world data findings along with new product evolutions demonstrate why the UroLift System is the right solution for most BPH patients

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced that two new UroLift System products, the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System and the UroLift 2 System, will be launched at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2021 Annual Meeting taking place virtually September 10–13. New emerging data from the largest analysis of U.S. healthcare claims within the field of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) comparing complication rates (defined as a post-operative procedure performed during a return visit to an outpatient setting) and surgical retreatment rates of BPH procedures, including the UroLift System, will also be presented.

The UroLift ATC System builds on the highly successful UroLift System and features an enhanced delivery device tip designed to make it easier for urologists to treat BPH patients with a median lobe. The new UroLift 2 System is an evolution of the UroLift System platform and is engineered with innovative design features to enhance user confidence and ease of use including an ergonomic single trigger, an improved suture cutter, and simplified workflow.1 The eco-friendly Delivery Handle and implant cartridge design requires 66% less storage space, and generates nearly 50% less waste material per procedure, as compared to the prior generation UroLift System.1 Both new products support the continued utilization of the UroLift System in its full indication, which includes prostate volume <=100 cc, lateral and median lobe hyperplasia, in men 45 years of age or older.

Presentations of new data on the UroLift System include (all times are Pacific Daylight Time [PDT]):

Saturday, September 11

  • PD23-02: “Comparing Predictors of Durability After Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) Between Real-World and Controlled Studies” will be presented by Claus Georg Roehrborn, M.D.,2 at 9:40am.

Sunday, September 12

  • LBA01-01: “UroLift PUL compared to Rezūm, TURP and Greenlight PVP: U.S. Medicare and commercial claims analysis reveals lowest complications for PUL and highest retreatment for Rezūm” will be presented by Steven A. Kaplan, M.D.,3 at 1:00pm.

Monday, September 13

  • Society for Benign Prostate Disease at the AUA
    • “Product and Clinical Evolution of the UroLift System” will be presented by Brian Mazzarella, M.D.,4 at 10:15am.

About the UroLift System

