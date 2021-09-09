Teleflex Unveils the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System and the UroLift 2 System and Real-World Data Presentations at the American Urological Association 2021 Annual Meeting

New real-world data findings along with new product evolutions demonstrate why the UroLift System is the right solution for most BPH patients



WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) today announced that two new UroLift System products, the UroLift Advanced Tissue Control (ATC) System and the UroLift 2 System, will be launched at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2021 Annual Meeting taking place virtually September 10–13. New emerging data from the largest analysis of U.S. healthcare claims within the field of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) comparing complication rates (defined as a post-operative procedure performed during a return visit to an outpatient setting) and surgical retreatment rates of BPH procedures, including the UroLift System, will also be presented.