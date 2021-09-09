checkAd

Comstock Acquires Plain Sight Innovations Corporation

Extensive Portfolio of Pioneering Clean Technologies; Cellulosic Biofuels

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced its acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding equity of Plain Sight Innovations Corporation (“PSI”) in exchange for 8,500,000 restricted shares of its common stock, and all of the intellectual property assets of PSI’s affiliate, FLUX Photon Corporation (“FPC”), in exchange for a performance-based cash payment equal to 20% of the Company’s future consolidated net cash flow from operations up to $18,000,000.

PSI’s management team has deep experience in a diverse array of industries, including renewable fuels, hazardous waste, agriproducts, and other commodities with almost thirty years of clean technology research, development, and commercialization expertise, with an emphasis on the extraction and valorization of natural resources.

PSI owns an array of patented, patent-pending and proprietary process technologies that were designed to convert low cost, ubiquitous woody biomass feedstocks into cellulosic ethanol, while producing a portfolio of co-products, including renewable diesel and an extraordinary new form of biomass-derived crystalline graphite, or biographite, with compelling applications in the production of carbon neutral batteries and other electrification components. PSI also operates a commercial pilot cellulosic fuel facility based on its technologies in Wisconsin, where it has already proven the ability to efficiently convert various forms of woody biomass into cellulosic ethanol and co-product precursors for renewable diesel, biographite, bioplastics, and a portfolio of carbon neutral alternatives to fossil fuels.

The Path to Decarbonization is in Plain Sight

The transportation sector is expected to dramatically increase the production of electric vehicles to more than 30% of all auto sales by 2030. However, more than two thirds of the energy required to power those electric vehicles is expected to come from burning fossil fuels, and the direct combustion of liquid fuels will most certainly continue to be the dominant source of power for transportation for decades. Burning less, burning smarter, and reusing emissions are therefore critical objectives as the world moves to clean energy and decarbonization.

