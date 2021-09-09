National Fuel Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report and Announces Emissions Reduction Targets

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel or the Company) announced today the release of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report (the Report), providing a comprehensive review of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance metrics and highlighting the Company’s ongoing initiatives to ensure the long-term sustainability of its integrated energy business with a focus on corporate citizenship in the communities in which it operates. An electronic version of the report is available by clicking here.



“National Fuel is focused on continuous improvement in all aspects of our business, including our ESG initiatives and disclosures,” said David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Across our footprint in New York, Pennsylvania, California, and Texas, our 2,100 employees are committed to our corporate guiding principles of safety, environmental stewardship, community, innovation, satisfaction, and transparency. By embracing these core values each and every day, National Fuel continues to play a meaningful role within our communities.”