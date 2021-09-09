DGAP-News: IRLE MOSER Rechtsanwälte PartG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Legal Matter Cevdet Caner Achieves Groundbreaking Success for Austrian Financial Market European Court of Justice: Austrian Takeover Commission lacks separation of powers and violates European law 09.09.2021 / 12:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Republic of Austria asked to swiftly and comprehensively reform Austrian Takeover Act

Decisions of the Takeover Commission made against Caner therefore have no binding effect and, along with assessed administrative fines, are rendered null and void

Third success in court fully vindicates Cevdet Caner

Berlin, September 9, 2021 - Today's decision of the European Court of Justice ("ECJ") hands a groundbreaking success to Caner, an investor focused on the real estate and financial markets. According to this decision, the Austrian Takeover Commission ("ATC"), as it is currently structured, as well as the procedure for appealing decisions of the ATC violate European law. In the view of Cevdet Caner, as the petitioner in the proceeding, the decision fully confirms his legal position, and he has asked the Austrian legislature to swiftly reform the Austrian Takeover Act in the interests of Austria as a marketplace and financial market.

To quote Caner: "After this case has run through all court instances, I welcome this decision by the highest court of the European Union. This decision is a significant success not only for me as a petitioner, but, above all and crucially, for Austria as a marketplace and financial market, which must guarantee Austrian and international investors an investment environment characterized by constitutionality, separation of powers, transparency, and predictability. The Austrian legislature must now follow the wake-up call from the ECJ and resolutely implement a comprehensive reform of Austrian takeover law to guarantee non-discriminatory, fair, and legally reliable investment conditions in Austria for all market participants."