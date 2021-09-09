checkAd

DSM receives first full market authorizations for methane-reducing feed additive Bovaer for beef and dairy in Brazil and Chile

SAO PAULO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in nutrition, health and sustainable living, has received full regulatory approval from the Brazilian and Chilean authorities to commercialize Bovaer, its novel methane-reducing feed additive for ruminants. These first market authorizations, covering beef, dairy, sheep and goats, mark a significant milestone for DSM.

Intense collaboration among scientists and external partners across the globe has made Bovaer a reality. That endeavor, known as Project Clean Cow, encompassed over 10 years, 45 on-farm trials in 13 countries across 4 continents, and more than 48 peer-reviewed studies published in independent scientific journals. Following the first regulatory approvals, DSM can now start introducing its breakthrough innovation to the market.

Mauricio Adade, president DSM Latin America, comments: "We are excited that we got these authorizations in Brazil and Chile, which makes Latin America the first continent to get approvals for Bovaer. We are delighted  that the Brazilian and Chilean regulatory authorities evaluated Bovaer carefully and efficiently at the same time and included all ruminants and both beef and dairy in their approval. A beef trial with Bovaer at Sao Paolo State University (UNESP) in Brazil conducted in 2016-2017, showed enteric methane emission reductions up to 55%, which highlights the potential of Bovaer for radically more sustainable cattle farming in Latin America. We are looking forward to collaborating with the Brazilian and Chilean farming sectors to further lower their carbon footprint."

Mark van Nieuwland, Program Director at DSM, continues: "The recent IPCC's climate change report is a massive wake-up call for us all about the irreversible power of global warming. In it, the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) also stated that a rapid reduction of methane emissions could reduce the spread of global warming in the near term and have a positive effect on air quality. We know the agricultural and livestock sectors recognize this opportunity for change and are eager to act. We are very excited to now gradually scale up our commercialization activities and prepare our supply chain with a special focus on Brazil and Chile, and finalize new business models to bring this unique product to market, while recognizing the farmers for their efforts in reducing methane emissions."

