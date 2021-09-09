DGAP-News: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): Contract MYNARIC ANNOUNCES ANOTHER CUSTOMER FOR RECENTLY RELEASED CONDOR MK3 09.09.2021 / 13:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md, September 9, 2021 - Less than two weeks after debuting its next generation optical communications terminal at the 36th Annual Space Symposium, Mynaric today revealed its second customer for the CONDOR Mk 3. Mynaric and SpaceLink have agreed upon the delivery and pricing for the first batch of CONDOR Mk3 terminals by late 2022 and additional units to be quantified subsequently.

"We are extremely pleased with the positive reception of the CONDOR Mk3 from the industry," said Bulent Altan, CEO of Mynaric. "With its smaller, sleeker profile, configurable data rate speeds up to 100 Gbps and full compatibility with the SDA Optical Inter-Satellite Link Standards, the Mk3 terminals are ideal for various space applications."

"The impressive design and performance of Mynaric optical terminals meet SpaceLink's requirements for our relay service," said Dave Bettinger, CEO of SpaceLink. "This is why we awarded the initial contract to them for our MEO relay satellites. "Now, we are pleased to expand our relationship to include supply of their smaller advanced user terminal product for the LEO end of the LEO-MEO relay links, supporting our demonstration missions and as a solution for our LEO customers."





Bulent Altan, Dave Bettinger and Tina Ghataore at Satellite 2021



This is the second purchase by SpaceLink for Mynaric products following an initial order of optical communications terminals (OCTs) for the organization's MEO satellites. In addition to the Mk3s, the newest agreement includes delivery of two CONDOR Mk2 terminals.

"Today's announcement positions us for increased collaboration with SpaceLink and their customers," said Tina Ghataore, Chief Commercial Officer of Mynaric. "The SpaceLink partnership is yet another milestone in shaping the future of connectivity. A future that we make possible through our serially produced laser communication products ensuring commercial affordability and reliable availability within the lead times and at the scale required by our customers".