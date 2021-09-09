Gemini Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Previously Released Data from Its Ongoing Phase 2a Study of GEM103 at EURETINA 2021 Virtual

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced that Raj Maturi, M.D., Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Indiana University School of Medicine and an investigator in the ReGAtta study, presented Gemini’s previously released initial results from its ongoing Phase 2a study at EURETINA 2021 Virtual held from September 9-12, 2021. The ReGAtta study is an open-label, single-arm dose escalation study of GEM103 in genetically-defined patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD.

“The initial results presented at EURETINA 2021 highlight the potential of GEM103 as a new treatment method for AMD and add to the understanding of its safety profile, mechanism of action, and duration, all of which will inform late-stage trial design,” said Samuel Barone, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Gemini. “Results thus far demonstrate that GEM103 continues to be well-tolerated. In addition, GEM103’s ability to regulate complement is evidenced through a rapid and sustained reduction of biomarkers elevated in AMD and pharmacokinetics support bi-monthly intravitreal dosing.”