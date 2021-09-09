checkAd

Mirion Technologies Launches Orion Real-Time Location System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research markets, announced today the release of the Orion Real-Time Location System (“Orion RTLS”). The Orion RTLS System supports critical work path efficiency, worker safety, asset location and dose management activities by unifying radiological and location data using real-time location compatible devices and asset tags. The Orion RTLS System is a key product in Mirion’s growing suite of data-enabled radiation measurement and analysis solutions and represents the 4th generation of Mirion’s wireless technology for remote monitoring of radiation measurement data, seamlessly bringing exact location information into the remote monitoring ecosystem.

“Orion RTLS provides nuclear power operators and other industrial facilities that have complex radiation exposure and asset location challenges with valuable visibility into the precise position of those assets and workers, eliminating delays and added expenses caused by lost equipment and labor-intensive radiological monitoring tasks,” says Mike Freed, Chief Operating Officer at Mirion.

The Orion RTLS system encompasses the Orion Anchor and Orion Asset Tag hardware, which work in conjunction with the Orion Studio Software. Anchors are positioned throughout the monitored area to capture and relay location data of asset tags and integrated products including the DMC 3000 dosimeter Location Telemetry module. Asset tags placed on equipment and essential tools such as replacement components, drums, lead blankets, equipment cases, and HEPA Filters actively communicate with the Orion Anchor System. Utilizing the Orion Studio Software and its user-friendly dashboard, the last storage site or unauthorized movement of equipment can be viewed with one-meter location accuracy.

“The robust capabilities of Orion RTLS will help ensure that both assets and individuals are protected and offers a compelling level of value to nuclear plant operators and other industrial and research facilities with similar challenges,” continued Mike Freed. “We look forward to helping customers continue to drive worker dose reductions, safety improvements and efficiency as we roll out Orion RTLS.”

Mirion expects to complete its business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) and become a publicly listed company in the second half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.

