4D pharma to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September

09.09.2021, 13:00   

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces that 4D pharma management will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference at 07:00 ET (12:00 BST) on Monday, September 13, 2021
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit at 08:15 ET (13:15 BST) on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

A webcast of each presentation will be available via the ‘Events’ section of the 4D pharma website at www.4dpharmaplc.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

4D pharma's Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. The Company has five clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, and Blautix in Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. Preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease such as Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The Company has a research collaboration with MSD, a tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.

For more information, refer to https://www.4dpharmaplc.com

Wertpapier


