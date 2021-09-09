checkAd

Walgreens and VillageMD Expand in Arizona with 22 Full-Service, Primary Care Practices Opening by End of Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and VillageMD today announced the opening of 18 Village Medical at Walgreens locations in the Phoenix area with plans to open four additional locations by end of this year. Through the Walgreens and VillageMD integrated care model, patients are able to receive comprehensive primary care alongside convenient and cost-effective pharmacy services.

Village Medical at Walgreens in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo: Business Wire)

Village Medical at Walgreens in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The strategic partnership between Walgreens and VillageMD aims to change how healthcare is delivered in this country,” said Jamie Vortherms, vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens. “By coordinating Village Medical primary care with Walgreens pharmacy services in our stores and virtually, the patient experience is now improved with more convenient, in-neighborhood access to care.”

In Arizona, chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, lung disease, stroke, diabetes and liver disease are responsible for seven out of 10 deaths among Arizonans each year.1 Village Medical primary care physicians and Walgreens pharmacists work together to provide care for chronic conditions, as well as everyday illnesses and injuries. With more than 2,100 daily cases of COVID-19 in the Phoenix area in recent weeks, Village Medical at Walgreens locations provide access to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations through the Walgreens pharmacy, in addition to increased access to neighborhood primary care providers, via in-person or telehealth visits.2 Whether a chronic condition or an acute medical need, patients can benefit from building an ongoing care relationship with their primary care providers in a seamless, coordinated and comfortable location.

“Phoenix-area residents, and particularly patients who need ongoing care for chronic conditions, will benefit from our integrated care team and our high-tech, high-touch model,” said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. “We first entered the Phoenix market last year and we’re encouraged by the demand we’ve seen in the area – and we’re just getting started on delivering exceptional care to the community.”

The 22 Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Arizona will create more than 800 jobs within the community. Village Medical will employ nearly 500 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) well-compensated professionals.3

