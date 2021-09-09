UnitedHealth Group Donates $4.5 Million to Advance Health Equity Among Underserved Communities Across Oklahoma

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), including the United Health Foundation and UnitedHealthcare, is donating a total of $4.5 million to increase access to health care, improve health outcomes and support communities across Oklahoma.

The United Health Foundation is providing a three-year, $1.8 million grant to the Health Alliance for the Uninsured to provide integrated services for people with diabetes and a three-year, $1.8 million grant to the Indian Health Care Resource Center of Tulsa to provide comprehensive geriatric care for Native Americans. An additional $750,000 from UnitedHealthcare will support five nonprofit organizations that are focused on meeting the needs of older adults and people experiencing trauma, food insecurity and/or social isolation.

“It has been and remains my goal to improve health outcomes in the state, especially among our most vulnerable populations,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “I’m grateful for UnitedHealth Group’s generous contributions to the Oklahoma-based organizations focused on these efforts. The projects and programs supported today will make a big difference in the lives of thousands of Oklahomans and help the state’s residents achieve better health and wellness.”

The collective investments will meet urgent health needs across the state by focusing on the biggest areas of opportunity to address health disparities. Oklahoma ranks 42nd in the United States in access to primary care providers, 43rd in multiple chronic conditions and 49th in fruit and vegetable consumption, according to the most recent America’s Health Rankings Annual Report. In addition, high rates of health disparities exist for Native Americans across the country, including in Oklahoma, where 15.4% of Native American adults experience multiple chronic conditions, compared with 12.8% of all Oklahoma adults.

"UnitedHealth Group is grateful for the opportunity to support organizations dedicated to helping Oklahomans live healthier lives,” said Timothy Spilker, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community & State. “These partnerships have been created to advance health equity, and to make a real and immediate impact.”

The seven community organizations that have been awarded grants are:

Indian Health Care Resource Center — based in Tulsa; $1.8 million from the United Health Foundation for the development of a comprehensive, culturally competent program that provides medical and behavioral health care, physical activity, medical social work, and health education for older Native American adults and their caregivers.