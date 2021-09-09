checkAd

UnitedHealth Group Donates $4.5 Million to Advance Health Equity Among Underserved Communities Across Oklahoma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), including the United Health Foundation and UnitedHealthcare, is donating a total of $4.5 million to increase access to health care, improve health outcomes and support communities across Oklahoma.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005268/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 387,13€
Hebel 14,54
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 444,18€
Hebel 13,53
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The United Health Foundation is providing a three-year, $1.8 million grant to the Health Alliance for the Uninsured to provide integrated services for people with diabetes and a three-year, $1.8 million grant to the Indian Health Care Resource Center of Tulsa to provide comprehensive geriatric care for Native Americans. An additional $750,000 from UnitedHealthcare will support five nonprofit organizations that are focused on meeting the needs of older adults and people experiencing trauma, food insecurity and/or social isolation.

“It has been and remains my goal to improve health outcomes in the state, especially among our most vulnerable populations,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “I’m grateful for UnitedHealth Group’s generous contributions to the Oklahoma-based organizations focused on these efforts. The projects and programs supported today will make a big difference in the lives of thousands of Oklahomans and help the state’s residents achieve better health and wellness.”

The collective investments will meet urgent health needs across the state by focusing on the biggest areas of opportunity to address health disparities. Oklahoma ranks 42nd in the United States in access to primary care providers, 43rd in multiple chronic conditions and 49th in fruit and vegetable consumption, according to the most recent America’s Health Rankings Annual Report. In addition, high rates of health disparities exist for Native Americans across the country, including in Oklahoma, where 15.4% of Native American adults experience multiple chronic conditions, compared with 12.8% of all Oklahoma adults.

"UnitedHealth Group is grateful for the opportunity to support organizations dedicated to helping Oklahomans live healthier lives,” said Timothy Spilker, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community & State. “These partnerships have been created to advance health equity, and to make a real and immediate impact.”

The seven community organizations that have been awarded grants are:

Indian Health Care Resource Center — based in Tulsa; $1.8 million from the United Health Foundation for the development of a comprehensive, culturally competent program that provides medical and behavioral health care, physical activity, medical social work, and health education for older Native American adults and their caregivers.

Seite 1 von 3
Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UnitedHealth Group Donates $4.5 Million to Advance Health Equity Among Underserved Communities Across Oklahoma UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), including the United Health Foundation and UnitedHealthcare, is donating a total of $4.5 million to increase access to health care, improve health outcomes and support communities across Oklahoma. This press release …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
General Mills Provides Business Review and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Late-Breaking Data at the International Headache Society & European Headache Federation Joint ...
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop Celebrate Grandparents Day with New Resources to Help Families Grow in Healthy Ways
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
02.09.21United Health Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Residents of Louisiana Affected by Hurricane Ida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21State of Nevada Selects UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Medicaid Beneficiaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
11.08.21UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment of Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten