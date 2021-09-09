checkAd

Precision BioSciences and iECURE Announce License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop ARCUS-Based Gene Editing Therapies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 13:01  |  34   |   |   

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, and iECURE, a mutation-agnostic in vivo gene editing company striving to cure devastating diseases with high unmet need, today announced a license and collaboration agreement under which iECURE plans to advance Precision’s PBGENE-PCSK9 candidate into Phase 1 studies and gain access to Precision’s PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease to develop additional gene editing therapies for genetic diseases, initially targeting liver diseases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005309/en/

Under the terms of the agreement, iECURE plans to file a clinical trial application as early as 2022 to advance the PBGENE-PCSK9 clinical candidate through Phase 1 clinical studies for the treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). Precision will retain rights to PBGENE-PCSK9, including all products developed for genetic indications with increased risk of severe cardiovascular events such as FH. In return, Precision has granted iECURE a license to use its PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease to insert genes into the well-characterized PCSK9 locus to develop treatments for four other pre-specified rare genetic diseases. Precision will receive an equity stake in iECURE and is eligible to receive milestone and royalty payments on sales of iECURE products developed with ARCUS.

“We are excited to continue working with Jim Wilson under this new in vivo gene editing license and collaboration agreement with iECURE, as iECURE looks to rapidly advance our PBGENE-PCSK9 candidate, file for a clinical trial application in 2022, and use our PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease, and its knock-in capabilities, to pursue new treatments for rare genetic diseases,” said Derek Jantz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Precision BioSciences. “Through this collaboration we expect to gain important clinical validation for in vivo gene editing with ARCUS, while retaining rights to this PCSK9-directed nuclease, which we believe offers a safe harbor locus for DNA gene editing knock-in without deleterious effects when the PCSK9 gene is disrupted.”

Seite 1 von 4
Precision BioSciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Precision BioSciences and iECURE Announce License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop ARCUS-Based Gene Editing Therapies Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, and iECURE, a mutation-agnostic in vivo gene editing company …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
General Mills Provides Business Review and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Late-Breaking Data at the International Headache Society & European Headache Federation Joint ...
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:01 UhrPrecision BioSciences Outlines Clinical Development Strategy for In Vivo Gene Editing Pipeline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Precision BioSciences and Tiziana Life Sciences Announce Exclusive License Agreement to Evaluate Foralumab, a Novel, Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody, in Conjunction with Allogeneic CAR T Candidates for Cancer Treatment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Precision BioSciences to Host In Vivo Gene Editing R&D Event on September 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Precision BioSciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten