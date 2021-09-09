checkAd

Marqeta Partners with Zip Co. in Australia to Fuel Growth of Buy Now, Pay Later Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced a continued partnership with Zip Co. in Australia, completing the first year of powering the global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) company which provides fast and seamless solutions that simplify how people pay, everywhere.

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform is built with open APIs and has enabled Zip to bring new payments products to market faster, offering customers a line of credit attached to their account rather than an installment plan. Customers can make multiple transactions using their Zip Pay account, but repay their Zip balance with a single installment plan, creating a more streamlined user experience. Zip customers have grown strongly over the last 3 years, and now reach over 2.8 million users in Australia and 7.3 million globally, according to Zip. Both companies have seen significant growth and momentum last quarter: Zip cited 176% growth in transactional volumes of AUD, up to $5.8 billion, while Marqeta reported a 350% year-over-year increase in BNPL net revenue for Q2 2021.

In addition, Zip offers a “Shop Anywhere” product that issues a single-use virtual card in the Zip app that enables customers to spend money anywhere in the world that accepts Visa. According to Zip, its transaction volume has grown significantly in the 12 months since partnering with Marqeta.

“Zip is a customer-focused company and customers told us loud and clear they wanted to be able to use their interest-free Zip BNPL account anywhere, and that is what Zip introduced with Tap & Zip,” said Hamish Moline, Zip’s Managing Director, Asia and Global Payments. “Marqeta was a key part of this major initiative, which has helped us significantly grow our customer base and capitalise on the in-store opportunity.”

“We’re proud to support a fast-growing Australian business that is changing the way people shop and revolutionizing payments at the point-of-sale,” said Duncan Currie, Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Marqeta. “Our partnership with Zip shows off our product market fit in Australia and New Zealand, and how our platform can help innovators grow their customer base and capitalize on the expanding BNPL opportunity. The flexibility of Zip’s offerings is a testament to the power of modern card issuing, and we’re excited to support their global expansion.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ)

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta's open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 36 countries globally.

For more information on Marqeta please visit: www.marqeta.com.

About Zip

ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (ASX: Z1P) is a leading player in the digital retail finance and payments industry. The company offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to the retail, home, health, automotive and travel industries. Zip has operations across the US, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico. Zip also owns Pocketbook, a leading personal financial management tool.

The company is focused on offering transparent, responsible, and fairly priced consumer and SME products. Zip’s platform is entirely digital and leverages big data in its proprietary fraud and credit-decisioning technology to deliver real-time responses. Zip is managed by a team with over 100 years’ experience in retail finance and payments and is a licensed and regulated credit provider.

For more information, please visit:www.zip.co.

Marqeta Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marqeta Partners with Zip Co. in Australia to Fuel Growth of Buy Now, Pay Later Offering Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced a continued partnership with Zip Co. in Australia, completing the first year of powering the global Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) company which provides fast and seamless …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
General Mills Provides Business Review and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Outlook
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Late-Breaking Data at the International Headache Society & European Headache Federation Joint ...
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Marqeta Commits To Plastic Neutrality, Launches Recycled Card Product and New Partnership to Offset Plastic Footprint
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Marqeta Second Quarter Earnings Report Shows 76 Percent Jump in Net Revenue, Driven by Customer Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten