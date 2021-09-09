checkAd

Precision BioSciences Outlines Clinical Development Strategy for In Vivo Gene Editing Pipeline

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene correction therapies with its ARCUS genome editing platform, today provided strategic business updates on its in vivo gene editing pipeline during the Company’s first gene editing R&D event.

“Gene editing promises to fundamentally reshape the treatment landscape across numerous therapeutic categories. Today’s in vivo gene editing R&D event showcases the power of our ARCUS genome editing platform – including key demonstrations of capabilities, such as gene insertion and mitochondrial DNA gene editing – which offers distinct advantages in this emerging field,” commented Matt Kane, CEO and co-founder of Precision BioSciences. “We are excited to announce a new collaboration with iECURE which we expect to help us expedite clinical validation of the ARCUS platform for both gene knockout and gene insertion.”

“Today, we are excited to share additional data highlighting the precision and versatility of our ARCUS platform, which is designed to enable safe, specific and efficient gene editing. Since ARCUS can be delivered via AAV or LNP, it has potential utility in treating diseases in the liver as well as many genetic diseases that affect tissues beyond the liver. In addition, the unique enzymology of ARCUS enables it to make complex gene insertion and gene repair edits more efficiently than other editing platforms,” said Derek Jantz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Precision. “We believe these unique attributes of ARCUS support its differentiation for in vivo use and its potential to treat a broader range of genetic diseases than other editing technologies. We are very excited about our near-term pipeline and expect ARCUS to deliver on its full promise as we take on more challenging programs.”

Precision expects that three of its preclinical programs will advance to investigational new drug (IND)/clinical trial application (CTA) in the next three years:

  • As part of an agreement to expedite development, iECURE expects to advance Precision’s PBGENE-PCSK9 candidate for familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) through Phase 1 clinical studies with CTA filing expected as early as 2022.
  • Precision has initiated IND-enabling activities and expects to submit an IND application for PBGENE-PH1 for primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) in 2023.
  • Precision will pursue clinical development of its PBGENE-HBV candidate for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) and expects to submit an IND/CTA in 2024.

Announced today in a separate release, Precision BioSciences has signed a license and collaboration agreement with iECURE, a mutation-agnostic in vivo gene editing company striving to cure devastating diseases with high unmet need, co-founded by James M. Wilson, M.D., Ph.D. Using Precision’s PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease, iECURE plans to advance Precision’s PBGENE-PCSK9 candidate into a Phase 1 study in FH and gain access to Precision’s PCSK9-directed ARCUS nuclease to develop four other pre-specified gene insertion therapies for genetic diseases, focusing initially on liver diseases. Precision will retain rights to PBGENE-PCSK9, including for FH and all products developed for genetic indications except those licensed to iECURE. In return for its license grant, Precision will receive an equity stake in iECURE and is eligible to receive milestone and royalty payments on sales of iECURE products developed with ARCUS.

