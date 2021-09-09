IonQ Triples Expectation for 2021 Contract Bookings
IonQ, the leader in quantum computing, today announced that it is tripling its expectation for 2021 total contract bookings from its previously announced target of $5 million to $15 million. For IonQ, this commercial success demonstrates the real and rapidly accelerating need for quantum computing among enterprise customers and cements its leadership position in quantum computing. IonQ anticipates these bookings to generate recognized revenue over the next 36 months.
“We could not be more thrilled with the progress we are seeing in IonQ’s commercial efforts as a growing number of customers are adopting quantum computing. Quantum computing has arrived and is solving real-world problems in 2021. We fully expect to see more marquee wins as our industry-leading technology continues to advance,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. “Tripling our expectation for bookings validates that the market for quantum computing is here now. We are bringing quantum computing to the Fortune 500, along with leading governmental and academic institutions. The future looks bright for IonQ, and we are just getting started.”
IonQ recent operating momentum includes:
- A deal with the University of Maryland to create the National Quantum Lab, the world’s first on-campus, commercial-grade quantum user facility, as part of the University’s $20 million initiative to invest in quantum computing.
- Unveiling the industry’s first Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture technology, which allows IonQ to dramatically increase the number of qubits and resulting power of its quantum computing systems.
- Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, making IonQ the first quantum computing hardware provider on the platform, and the only supplier whose quantum systems are available on all three major cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.
- Integration with IBM’s Qiskit quantum software development kit, lowering the barrier to entry for quantum programmers to drive innovation using IonQ’s quantum hardware.
- Partnership with SoftBank Investment Advisors to deploy quantum-first solutions in large enterprises around the world.
Later this month, following a stockholder vote, IonQ expects to complete a merger with dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI) (“dMY III”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Following the merger, IonQ will be the world’s first publicly-traded pure-play quantum computing company.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare