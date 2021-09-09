EV Battery Tech Presents the “Smart Command” Blockchain System and Application for IoniX Pro Products

The Smart Command system and App will be integrated into the entire IoniX Pro suite of Energy Storage System (ESS) products, allowing for complete power management and smart grid communications. This will provide the user with command over the power functions and enable them to arbitrage power usage between “peak” and “off-peak” hours. The Smart Command system and App will first be launched on the IoniX Pro ESS products and will then be offered on all ESS products on the market. EV Battery Tech intends to offer the Smart Command system and App on a licensed basis.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ EV Battery Tech ”) (CSE: ACDC), together with its subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies (“ IoniX Pro ”), is pleased to present its Blockchain Power Management System and Application, Smart Command TM (“ Smart Command ”). Smart Command is based on cutting-edge blockchain technology that works with EV Battery Tech’s patented Battery Management System (BMS) to deliver a user-friendly computer and phone application (the “ App ”), that delivers revolutionary monitoring, maintenance and machine learning features.

“We are excited to be able to use the Smart Command system and App on the IoniX Pro ESS products. We have been fortunate to utilize the patented BMS in all our products. The integration of this proprietary blockchain technology will provide users with the ability to monitor, repair and even teach their ESS,” commented IoniX Pro Chief Innovation Officer, Robert Abenante.

As energy flows in and out of the battery, the real-time monitoring function will feed data into its AI interface and, via machine learning, the ESS “learns” and adapts to the needs of the user, making it more efficient and effective with each day.

The Smart Command system and App will bring flexibility and customer control to the tracking of energy movement for accurate and reliable measurement of energy costs both to and from all energy sources, whether the energy to the battery comes from renewable energy, an electric vehicle, the utility grid or any other source.

“Today we announce the details of the latest application of our blockchain technology, designed to be flexible enough for any product. We have always planned to create a blockchain solution based on our patented BMS technology and are proud to launch them in our IoniX Pro products,” stated EV Battery Tech President and CEO Bryson Goodwin.