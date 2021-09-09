checkAd

Anavex Life Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held from September 13-15, 2021.

A webcast of the on-demand presentation will be available beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at https://journey.ct.events/view/48684630-6af2-4c12-a206-f94233cde440 or on the Company's website at www.anavex.com. The on-demand presentation will open on September 13 at 7:00 A.M. (ET). A webcast replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain, and various types of cancer. Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine), successfully completed a Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease and recently a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Parkinson’s disease dementia and a Phase 2 study in adult patients with Rett syndrome. ANAVEX2-73 is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX2-73 also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective, and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX2-73 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ANAVEX3-71, which targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, is a promising clinical stage drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid, and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX3-71 has shown beneficial effects on mitochondrial dysfunction and neuroinflammation. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Further Information:

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Research & Business Development
Toll-free: 1-844-689-3939
Email: info@anavex.com

Investors:

Andrew J. Barwicki
Investor Relations
Tel: 516-662-9461
Email: andrew@barwicki.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anavex Life Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Small Pharma to Headline the 2021 DMT Conference: A Molecular Masterclass
AzurRx BioPharma Submits an Investigational New Drug Application for Niclosamide as Treatment for ...
Selecta Biosciences and Cyrus Biotechnology Enter Collaboration to Create Novel Engineered ...
Brickell Biotech to Participate at Upcoming September Conferences
Two New Uses for Research Frontiers’ SPD-SmartGlass Technology Produced by Gauzy Ltd. Unveiled at ...
Nightfood Announces Successful Hotel Test, Engages iDEAL Hospitality to Scale High-Margin Hotel ...
Microchip Unveils Industry’s Most Compact 1.6T Ethernet PHY with Up to 800 GbE Connectivity for ...
Sunrun and GRID Alternatives Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership Expanding Solar Access
Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Completion of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...